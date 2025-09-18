Sean McVay Gets Honest About Facing Eagles’ Offensive Superstars
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. On Wednesday, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke to reporters, detailing his honest opinions about Eagles' Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley. Both men were the offense for the Eagles last season in the Rams' snowy playoff loss in Philadelphia.
Jalen Hurts
Hurts, one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the NFL and arguably the best playoff quarterback since the 2022 NFL season, is the ultimate key to the Eagles success due to his ability to create offense on his own, especially on third-down situations.
“It's unbelievable," stated McVay. "He's a winner. He’s a competitor. What I respect about them is they play the game on their terms. They know how they want to be able to play and it's not exclusive to offense, defense or in teams. It's all three together. They play team football. They know the style of play that they want to be able to play with."
"Jalen [Hurts] takes great care of the football. He can beat you with his arm, legs or his mind. He’s a winner and a great competitor. I have a ton of respect for this football team. We obviously have a lot of familiarity with him playing him twice last year. That being so early in this season, but every single year is a new year. We're looking forward to it, but nothing but respect coming from me for them.”
Saquon Barkley
Barkley has gashed the Rams over their past two contests to the point the Rams made it a priority to improve their run defense by signing both Poona Ford and Nate Landman while drafting Ty Hamilton.
“You don't want to allow him vertical seams," stated McVay. "He's so damn dynamic. He’s so explosive. If he gets a vertical seam and he gets clean to the second and third levels, he's as special of a slash runner as there is. He's so explosive because of the speed and the ability to finish. I think he's really good in close quarters."
"You see why he had more production, when you look at his season combined, than there ever was in the history of this league. He was excellent. He obviously did a lot of great things against us in both games that he played. Like it always will be, it’s going to be a big emphasis on playing 11 as one, and being able to swarm to the football. Easier said than done, but I know our guys are excited.”
