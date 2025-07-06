Former Rams Assistant Gives Inside Look at Houston Texans Offense
When the Houston Texans announced that they would be hiring Rams' tight ends ,coach Nick Caley as their new offensive coordinator, the move made a lot of sense. Caley comes from the Bill Belichick New England Patriots system, something that tied him to general manager Nick Caserio and his run designs helped bring Sean McVay's offense into a successful post-Super Bowl LVI era.
Caley was tasked with engeneering a massive offensive rebuild after the departures of Laremy Tunsil and Stefon Diggs, as well as a season ending injury to Tank Dell.
In this offseason alone, Caley has overseen the additions of Nick Chubb, Christian Kirk, Jayden Higgins, Jaylin Noel, Aireontae Ersery, and others.
Caley recently spoke about the offense, an offense the Rams will take on in week one of the 2025 NFL regular season.
"I think we're in the discovery process through Phase 2 [of the offseason program] when we get to work with them on the field," Caley said. "Get an opportunity to see the different skill sets, different routes, different schemes we can potentially deploy this year. So it's really an evolving process, and this is the time to really kind of put the rubber on the road and see what we can do and evolve from there."
ESPN's DJ Bien-Aime provided more details about what the Texans are installing to change the trajectory of CJ Stroud's career.
"With Caley, the Texans will have a different pass game, multiple rushing schemes that center on physicality and more running in between the tackles," wrote Bien-Aime. "Stroud was rusty at times, but he also fired sharp throws down the field to veteran wideout Christian Kirk and rookie Jayden Higgins. The big-body receiver out of Iowa beat multiple cornerbacks in coverage throughout the spring -- including starting cornerback Kamari Lassiter. The "slot demon" -- the name safety Calen Bullock has given Kirk -- also caught deep sideline passes from Stroud on the last day of minicamp."
Caley was credited with installing many of the concepts that saw the Rams transition to an inside rushing attack, utilizing running backs like Kyren Williams, a far cry from the days of Todd Gurley and Cam Akers.
In Houston, he has his bruiser in Chubb but also an elusive threat in Joe Mixon. Caley also has big body wide receiver Nico Collins at his disposal as well.
The Texans are building something that has a lot of potential, and this could be the launch of Caley's head coaching candidacy.
