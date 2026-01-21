Three Rams Players to Watch in NFC Championship vs. Seahawks

This is it: Everything is on the line this weekend as the Los Angeles Rams get their rematch against the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship with a trip to Santa Clara for Super Bowl LX on the line. Two of the best teams in the NFL face off in a battle that not only determines the NFC champion but potentially the world champion as well two weeks from Sunday.

The stars shone the brightest for the Rams in their walk-off thriller in Chicago, where Matthew Stafford's veteran prowess and Kam Curl's fantastic game led Los Angeles to another road playoff win. Now, it is time for others to step up in the biggest game of the season, and these three players for the Rams must step up as the ones to watch ahead of Sunday evening's incredible duel.

Kam Curl, safety

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III (10) runs after the catch against Los Angeles Rams cornerback Darious Williams (31) and safety Kam Curl (3) during the second quarter of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

13 tackles, a pair of defended passes, and an interception topped out as one of Curl's great games of his career, regular season and postseason. His overtime interception led to Harrison Mevis's game-winning field goal, sending them to Seattle next weekend.

While Curl has had his fair share of ups and downs in coverage, when he is on, Curl is a great playmaker that the Rams will have to decide on whether to bring him back or not as a pending free agent this offseason, and his quality play in the playoffs will only push him to a bigger pay check from Los Angeles or another team.

Kobie Turner, defenisve lineman

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Kobie Turner (91) reacts after a sack against the Seattle Seahawks in the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The last time Kobie Turner faced the Seahawks, he had quite the coming-out party with five pressures, 1.5 sacks, and an interception. He was once again a standout player for the Rams on Sunday night, putting Caleb Williams in compromising situations as he overwhelmed the Bears' offensive front with relentless pressure and penetration in the backfield. He was doing the same thing at Lumen Field over a month ago, and he'll look to do it again in the biggest game of his career (so far).

Puka Nacua, wide receiver

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) react in the fourth quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Puka Nacua's 12-catch, 225-yard, two-touchdown display against Seattle was not enough in the overtime classic in Week 16. He remains the go-to target for Stafford in the passing game and will likely do so again with all of the NFC marbles on the line. Look for Nacua to be, quite possibly, the best player on the field this Sunday as the third-year receiver looks to etch his name in Rams playoff lore.

