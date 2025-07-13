Previewing Rams Week One Matchup vs. Houston Texans
The Houston Texans are steaming ahead with a new offense under former Rams tight ends coach Nick Caley and a roster that added a ton of talent across the board.
As luck would have it, the Rams are set to host the Texans in a week one matchup at SoFi Stadium. Recently, CBS Sports' Garrett Podell wrote about the Texans and their chance to win their third straight division title, so let's break down how their goals will paint the storyline of the contest.
"Despite the tumult along the offensive line, there are plenty of reasons why the Texans could win the AFC South for a third year in a row," wrote Podell. "Stroud, who has thrown for the sixth-most passing yards (7,835) in a player's first two seasons in NFL history, returns as does top target Nico Collins, who ranked fourth in the entire league in receiving yards per game (83.8) last season."
Collins presents a troubling matchup for the Rams' secondary due to his height, length, and productivity. We've seen players like Collins, such as Marvin Harrison Jr and Jauan Jennings, destroy the Rams in the past.
For everyone with concerns about the Rams' secondary, Collins and the Texans pass catching core serve as a barometer for what the team can expect in 2025.
"Defensively, Houston wrecked havoc on opposing quarterbacks last season thanks to a ferocious pass rush and talented playmakers in the secondary. The Texans defense allowed the lowest completion percentage (58.8%) while hauling in the second-most interceptions (19) of any defense in the NFL in 2024. It certainly helps that Pro Bowl edge rushers Danielle Hunter (12.0 sacks in 2024) and Will Anderson Jr. (11.0 sacks in 2024) combined for the third-most sacks (23.0) of any teammate duo in the league last season."
Rob Havenstein is an older player and with older players is the concern that they just don't have it anymore, especially with Havenstein having suffered an injury to end the 2024 regular season.
On the flip side, this will be the perfect test to see how expected started D.J. Humphries is able to handle the premier pass rushers of the NFL. With Alaric Jackson out due to blood clots, Humphries must prove himself or the Rams are going to go in another direction.
"That production up front allowed Texans cornerbacks Derek Stingley Jr. (42.7% completion percentage allowed) and Kamari Lassiter (44.6% completion percentage allowed) to rank first and second, minimum 50 targets, in the NFL in completion percentage allowed. Stingley also led the NFL in defensive passer rating allowed (38.0, minimum 50 targets)."
Considering the Texans' talent in the secondary, I'm hopeful we'll get a chance to see Kyren Williams, Blake Corum, and Jarquez Hunter get extended opportunities. The key to breaking down the Texans' defense is through a consistent inside attack that forces the defense to condense, opening up opportunities down the field.
"Returning pillars of stability at quarterback, wide receiver, edge rusher, cornerback and coach could easily be enough for the AFC South crown to reside in Houston once again in 2025."
The Texans are a Super Bowl contender so the Rams' ability to perform against them will serve as an early test. With the Rams set to play the Eagles and 49ers within the first five weeks of the season, a win against Houston would be crucial to avoiding a third straight season with a slow start.
