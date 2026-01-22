NFL Conference Championship Picks From MMQB Staff: Predicting Super Bowl LX Matchup

The NFL’s conference championship round is here! Two games on Sunday will determine the matchup for Super Bowl LX.

In the first game, the Patriots will travel to Denver to take on the Broncos. The biggest unknown of the weekend is how Broncos backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham will fare in his fifth career start and first since 2023. Our Gilberto Manzano says not to count the Broncos out even after Bo Nix’s season-ending injury. But the Patriots have a great opportunity to get back to their first Super Bowl in the post–Tom Brady era, in Mike Vrabel’s first year as head coach.

A pair of division rivals from the NFC West will square off in the second game, as the Seahawks host the Rams with a Super Bowl berth on the line. These teams split their season series, with the Rams winning 21–19 in Week 11 and the Seahawks winning a memorable rematch with a come-from-behind 38–37 overtime win in Week 16. The rubber match comes with even higher stakes, with the Rams earning a shot at redemption after a wild win over the Bears.

There are four possible Super Bowl matchups remaining, and all four are represented by our writers and editors making picks.

Here’s who we have making picks this season:

Conor Orr , senior writer

Gilberto Manzano , staff writer

Matt Verderame , staff writer

John Pluym , managing editor

Mitch Goldich , senior editor

Clare Brennan , associate editor

All picks are straight up. Visit SI Betting for picks against the spread and much more gambling content.

SI graphic

Green squares denote upsets.

Patriots at Broncos

Clare Brennan: Patriots

Mitch Goldich: Patriots

Gilberto Manzano: Broncos

Conor Orr: Broncos

John Pluym: Patriots

Matt Verderame: Patriots

Rams at Seahawks

Clare Brennan: Rams

Mitch Goldich: Seahawks

Gilberto Manzano: Rams

Conor Orr: Seahawks

John Pluym: Seahawks

Matt Verderame: Rams

