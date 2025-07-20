WWE Superstar Doesn’t See Rams' Puka Nacua as Top-10 Receiver

Ram Digest

Seth Rollins thinks the Los Angeles Rams wide receiver still has more to prove.

Jun 3, 2025; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams receiver Puka Nacua at press conference during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Forgive Seth Rollins if he doesn’t see Puka Nacua as a top-10 NFL wide receiver. The WWE wrestler grew up as a Bears fan, and Chicago hasn’t seen a top-10 passing offense since 2013.

“I don’t think Puka’s got be in it,” Rollins said Friday as a guest host on the Rich Eisen Show, referring to ESPN’s survey of the NFL’s top-10 wide receivers. “He’s not a game-changing wide receiver for me. Not yet.”

Les Snead and Sean McVay apparently disagreed, considering Nacua enough of a game-changer to make the difficult decision in March to release Cooper Kupp. Personnel executives, scouts and coaches across the league, however, agreed with Rollins.

Polled by Jeremy Fowler, that group failed to include not only Nacua, but also his new teammate, Davante Adams. One anonymous personnel leader told Fowler that while Nacua is dangerous running after the catch, the young wideout isn’t as dominant as some of his counterparts.

“Legitimate strength and hands and RAC ability,” the AFC executive said, “plays big in critical moments -- probably doesn't have the high-end ability as some of the others on the list.”

Nacua established at the time the NFL’s rookie records in both receptions (105) and receiving yards (1,486) in 2023, but fell short of expectations during his sophomore campaign. Battling injuries, he played in just 11 games but still fell just one first down from 1,000 yards (he had 990 yards and three touchdowns on 79 catches).

But he also showed his game-changing ability in the snowy divisional-round loss at Philadelphia. With 1:33 remaining in the game and the Rams down 28-22, Nacua secured a 37-yard reception deep down the right sideline. And had the Rams not allowed Jalen Carter to penetrate and sack Matthew Stafford on third-and-2 from the Eagles’ 13, Los Angeles may have upset the eventual Super Bowl champions.

And as he did in nearly upsetting the Eagles, Nacua when healthy flashes a special ability to catch Stafford’s passes while somehow side-stepping contact, then accelerating for more yards.

“His ability to play fast through the catch is rare,” an anonymous coordinator told Fowler, “so even though he might not have the top-end speed, he's playing fast and efficiently all the time.”

The omission of Adams also was curious because the new Rams receiver is only the second NFL player ever to reach 950 receptions over his first 11 NFL seasons. Only Marvin Harrison (1,022) had more.

He’s also the fifth player ever with 100 touchdown receptions in his first 11 seasons, joining Jerry Rice (146), Randy Moss (135), Harrison (122) and Terrell Owens (114).

Since his freshman year at the University of Colorado, Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office.

