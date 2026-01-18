Rams vs. Bears Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Divisional Round (Puka Pays Off)

Matthew Stafford and the high-flying Los Angeles Rams will have to deal with frigid temperatures on Sunday night against the Chicago Bears. But that might be their biggest obstacle as the Bears’ defense hasn’t been great this season.

The Packers scored 27 points last week, and the Rams put up 34 in Carolina. The total is set at 48.5 in Chicago, so there should be a few touchdowns on each side.

Here’s a full breakdown of each of the best anytime touchdown scorer props for this NFL Divisional Round matchup on Sunday, January 18.

Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Rams vs. Bears

Puka Nacua Anytime Touchdown (-115)

Colby Parkinson Anytime Touchdown (+220)

Colston Loveland Anytime Touchdown (+200)

Puka Nacua led the league with 129 catches and was second with 1,715 receiving yards this season. He’s tormented defenses all season long, and the Bears are next on his list.

Nacua caught 10 of 18 targets for 111 yards and a touchdown last week in Carolina. He’s going to get double-digit targets yet again, and it wouldn’t be surprising if he surpasses 10 catches as well. That’s not to mention Nacua’s five-yard touchdown run, too.

The Bears let Jordan Love throw for four touchdown passes last week. Stafford will have at least a couple himself, and Nacua is priced at just -115 to find paydirt.

Colby Parkinson caught the third and final touchdown pass from Stafford last week, giving the Rams a late 34-31 lead that they wouldn’t relinquish. That was the second straight week with a score for the tight end, who had two touchdowns in Week 18 against the Cardinals.

Overall this season, Parkinson has been a decent weapon for the Rams in the middle with Nacua and Davante Adams on the outside. He had eight touchdowns in 15 games, and of course, that one last week.

Parkinson is a great bet to score again at this +220 price.

The Bears drafted Colston Loveland with the 10th pick in last year’s NFL Draft, and he showed why last week. He had eight catches on 15 targets for 137 yards in his playoff debut against the Packers.

Although Loveland didn’t score last week, he finished the season with scores in back-to-back games and six total touchdowns – four of which came in the final half of the season.

Loveland has received double-digit targets in three straight weeks and has 17 red-zone targets to lead all Bears pass-catchers. One of these two tight ends is going to score on Sunday night, and quite possibly both.

