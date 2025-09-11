Why the Rams Are So Dangerous As Contenders
The Los Angeles Rams started off their 2025 season with an impressive win over the Houston Texans. Both of these teams were in the playoffs last year, and it's a good sign for the Rams' future successes that they handled them at home.
Although their offense wasn't nearly as explosive as it could've been, they relied on their defense, and it was enough to beat a playoff team. The Rams may be shifting their identity to a more defensive-focused focused, and that only makes them more dangerous.
Top 10
Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst who also writes for FOX Sports, and after week one, he released his top ten Super Bowl contender teams. The Rams made the list as the sixth-best team, with their futility being cited as their biggest strength.
"Sean McVay’s squad is uniquely equipped to win shootouts or grind-it-out contests due to a versatile roster comprised of tough, hard-nosed players on both sides of the ball. With the head coach willing to win with or without style points, the Rams are built for the playoff grind", said Brooks.
It's only a matter of time before the offense starts clicking again, and Matthew Stafford himself had a tremendous game. If he can connect with the rest of his receivers like he did with Puka Nacua on Sunday, their potential is through the roof.
They already showed they have a top defense that'll be able to keep them in close games, as well as coming up with clutch plays. The Texans were dealing with a rotating offensive line all game, but the Rams have the talent to bottle up any offense in the NFL.
A shift in mentality may be what the Rams need in order to be true contenders in the NFC. Sean McVay is an offensive genius, but the Rams have built up too well of a defense not to make the most of it.
As well, limiting Stafford to a field general role and expanding on the run game could make this team even more dangerous. Stafford's arm will always be available to them, but if they can win without him going nuclear, it shows that this team is making a lot of progress and gearing towards a deep playoff run.
Ensure you follow us on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra for all Rams content.
Please let us know your thoughts on the duality of the Rams when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.