What Can the Rams Hang Their Hat On in the 2025 Season
The Los Angeles Rams came out on top against the Houston Texans in their season opener, beating them with a score of 14 - 9 and starting their 2025 campaign with a home win. After there were plenty of concerns about how Matthew Stafford would look in his 17th season, after it was reported he was dealing with back issues, he was able to put on a stellar performance and show how great he still is.
However, the Rams don't come away from this victory without questions surrounding the offense. Puka Nacua was amazing, and despite dealing with an injury, he was able to come back into the game and carry the Rams' offense.
Davante Adams was one of their biggest free-agent acquisitions, and in his Rams debut, he was targeted eight times, but was only able to haul in four balls for 51 yards. As well, the team fumbled twice, with Stafford being able to retain possession, but Colby Parkinson's fumble almost cost them the game.
Dominant Defense
One unit the Rams had no questions whatsoever about was their defense. When talking about this game beforehand, it was the expectation that the Texans were going to have their hands full with the Rams' defensive line.
Due to injuries that took place during the game, which caused the Texans to shift their offensive line in real time, that problem was only exacerbated, and the Rams were able to win this game due to their dominant defense.
Nate Landman joining the Rams was one of the most underrated signings of free agency, and his debut as a Ram was unforgettable. A well-timed hit on the ball from Landman and Braden Fiske's fumble recovery later, it's thanks to him and the rest of the Rams defense that they were able to start off their 2025 season with a win.
What Next?
The staff at FOX Sports compiled a list of everything they learned in week one of the NFL, and for the Rams, their biggest takeaway is that their defense is what's going to move this team forward. Eric D. Williams believes it's only a matter of time before their offense catches up, but for now, they'll have to rely on their defense.
"Out most of training camp because of a back issue, L.A.’s 37-year-old signal-caller made it through the game healthy, completing 72% of his passes for 245 yards and a touchdown. But as a whole, the Rams looked rusty on offense, scoring only 14 points. Fortunately for Stafford, this team is now led by its defense. The Rams filled up the stat sheet on that side of the football, totaling three sacks, four pass breakups and seven quarterback hits", said Williams.
14 points at home from a Sean McVay offense usually result in a loss for the Rams. As special as Stafford's and Nacua's connection in the game was, it's not sustainable, and the Rams will have to find ways to get their other playmakers involved.
After spending a second-round pick on him, I was surprised at how unwilling the Rams were to use Terrance Ferguson in their offense. Instead, they opted to use every other tight end on their depth chart, resulting in Davis Allen getting a touchdown and Parkinson getting two targets.
Play of the Game
"The most important play was made by linebacker Nate Landman, who executed a perfect "Peanut Punch," dislodging the ball from Houston running back Dare Ogunbowale, with Rams defensive lineman Braden Fiske recovering at L.A.’s 16-yard line to seal the victory. At some point, with talented playmakers Puka Nacua, Kyren Williams and Davante Adams, the offense will catch up. But for now, the Rams will lean on their defense to carry them".
Landman won't be able to come up with clutch plays like this every game, but the Rams' defense showed they've built upon their heroics from the end of last season, and the Rams will be able to count on them moving forward.
It's only a matter of time before Adams gets his bearings in this offense and the Rams start clicking to truly become a force to be reckoned with. In the meantime, their defense will be what carries them through games.
