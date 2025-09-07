Rams vs Texans Live Game Thread
INGLEWOOD, CA -- The Los Angeles Rams will start their season at home against the Houston Texans. This is a matchup between two reigning division champs that made the playoffs last season but fell short in the divisional round to the two teams that would eventually represent the AFC and NFC in the Super Bowl.
Both of these teams want to set the tone for the year, and one of the most critical matchups to look at for this game will be how the Texans' offensive line handles the Rams' defensive front. CJ Stroud's sophomore slump was largely due to the lack of pass protection around him.
Due to this, DeMeco Ryans may elect to get the ball quickly out of Stroud's hands via quick routes or pitches, as well as hand the ball off. The Texans want to avoid giving the Rams the advantage on defense, as that can quickly snowball into a loss for them.
Rams Game Plan
The Rams head into this game with major concerns surrounding their starting quarterback, Matthew Stafford. A back injury prevented him from participating in practices for the majority of the preseason, but Sean McVay has confirmed he will be available for their season opener.
Due to the uncertainty regarding his back, as well as the Texans possessing an impressive pass rush, I believe the Rams will want to run the ball as much as they can. They gave Kyren Williams a contract extension earlier this offseason. Why not let him settle their offense in this first game of the new season?
However, the Rams have too much talent in their receiving room not to make the most of it. The Texans have the personnel to bottle up their passing attack, but it's only a matter of time before the combination of Puka Nacua, Davante Adams, and second-round rookie Terrance Ferguson breaks free and Stafford's able to hit them for a big play.
Outlook on the Game
Ultimately, I believe this game will come down to which team's coaching staff does a better job at calling plays and playing to their strengths. Both of these teams have a lot of star power on both sides of the ball, but it'll be a chess match between McVay and Ryans that decides the victor.
The game kicks off at 4:25 PM EST/ 1:25 PM PST and can be watched on CBS!
Be sure to follow along with our live game thread for updates throughout the contest.