Why the Rams’ Potential Is Through the Roof in 2025
The Los Angeles Rams' ceiling for 2025 is clear; this team has what it takes to win a Super Bowl. Under Sean McVay, their offense should be as explosive as ever. Their additions to the offense and defense make them a scarier unit than last year, and their rising stars get another year of offseason development, which should only make them better.
The only thing standing in the Rams' way is themselves. Matthew Stafford's lingering back injury is their greatest concern heading into next season. Without Stafford, their Super Bowl hopes are all but gone, even if they have a slim chance with Jimmy Garoppolo.
Stafford's situation has perked up a bit, with him returning to practice just before the season starts, but all it takes is one bad hit for their season to effectively end. If we don't look at their season pessimistically, their potential is sky high.
Two Award Winners?
Expert analysts over at FOX Sports published an article going over their predictions on how the NFL awards will shake out. Surprisingly, the Rams are mentioned both times, with two of their star players being considered to win awards next season.
The first prediction that is made by Eric D. Williams is that Davante Adams will win the Offensive Player of the Year award. The second player to represent the Rams is Jared Verse, who Greg Auman believes can win the Defensive Player of the Year award.
"The 32-year-old Adams, a California native, looks recharged in his return to the West Coast. He’s been one of the most explosive players on the field for the Rams during training camp. Adams remains one of the best route-runners in the game and should see favorable coverage with Puka Nacua getting a lot of attention on the other side of the formation", said D. Williams.
I'm surprised that Adams got the consideration over Puka Nacua, seeing as Nacua is younger and more likely to receive targets than Adams. Then again, Nacua's health has shown to be inconsistent throughout his young career. They may have opted for the option more reliably there.
"Look for Rams coach Sean McVay to devise creative ways to create separation for Adams for big plays down the field. The Fresno State product should flourish in McVay’s offense, particularly in the red zone, which could lead to some career numbers for Adams if he stays healthy".
Adams' production relies on whether or not Stafford can remain healthy, as even with Garoppolo, it's shown not to be successful when pairing those two in the NFL. Adams is certainly a dark-horse pick for the award, and it'd be astounding to see him get it for the first time in his career in his 13th season.
History in the Making?
"I tried to go a little outside the top three or four conventional big-name options here, and I feel like the league is just getting to know who Verse is after he won Defensive Rookie of the Year Award honors last season. I think the Rams defense will be better and Verse will be at the heart of that. I’ll boldly call for him to triple his rookie sack total to 13.5 in 2025", said Auman.
Verse would become just the third player in NFL history to win the Defensive Rookie of the Year award and DPOY in consecutive seasons, behind Lawrence Taylor and Luke Kuechly. While Verse has some big-name competition for the award, I feel this has a higher chance of actually happening than the former.
If Verse was just a little more agile or suited to NFL competition last season, his copious number of quarterback pressures would've converted to sacks and would've made his rookie campaign that much more impressive.
After a year of regular and postseason experience, Verse heads into next season prepared to make his stamp in the NFL more than ever. Even if he doesn't win it next season, I am certain that a DPOY award is in his future, but it would speak to his dominance if he were able to get it next season.
