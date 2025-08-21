BREAKING: Rams Rival Trade For Two-Time Super Bowl Champion
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are set to take on their arch-rival, the San Francisco 49ers twice this season due to their NFC West affiliation.
The 49ers, whose wide receiver room has been decimated by injuries and a suspension to Demarcus Robinson, made a trade Wednesday evening for two-time Super Bowl champion Skyy Moore from the Kansas City Chiefs, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
"Trade: Chiefs are sending WR Skyy Moore to the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers have been decimated with injuries at WR. Brandon Aiyuk is recovering from a knee injury, Jauan Jennings has been dealing with a calf injury, Jordan Watkins has a high ankle sprain, DeMarcus Robinson is facing a three-game suspension," wrote Schefter. "Enter Moore."
Moore, the 54th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, was viewed as one of the better receivers in his draft class, struggled to get his career to take off over the past three seasons. However, his value was felt on special teams as his punt return in the 2023 AFC Championship Game helped set up the Chiefs to defeat the Bengals via field goal, and he would score his first and to date, his only receiving touchdown in a victorious Kansas City effort in Super Bowl LVII.
In the following Super Bowl, Moore was made inactive for the Chiefs contest against the 49ers and missed Super Bowl LIX against the Philadelphia Eagles as he was on injured reserve.
Moore, a likely cut candidate in Kansas City, was dealt as the Chiefs and 49ers agreed to swap their future sixth and seventh round picks to complete the deal. Moore has one year remaining on his original rookie deal.
Last week, in Kansas City's 33-16 preseason loss to the Seattle Seahawks in the Pacific Northwest, Moore impressed with a massive punt return. Here's an excerpt from my report following the game.
However, the biggest statement was made by Skyy Moore. Moore, a player on the fringe of making the roster, took a Michael Dickson punt 88 yards to the house, showing off good patience, an ability to navigate the sidelines, and then turn on the afterburners.
Moore's ability to accelerate into tight spaces will do well for the 49ers, but his lack of overall production and health concerns make this move seem more desperate than anything else.
