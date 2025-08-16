The Chiefs Receive Humbling Lesson in Seattle
The Kansas City Chiefs trip up to the Pacific Northwest has the team flying home with a few humbling lessons as the team looks to make their fourth straight trip to the Super Bowl. For the first time this season, the starting defense got punched with the Seahawks' new offense, blending physicality and misdirection to score on their opening drive.
Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold looked efficient on his first and only drive of the game, dishing the ball out like a point guard. Darnold commands the Seahawks' new offensive system under the direction of Klint Kubiak, son of Gary Kubiak, the Broncos' Super Bowl winning head coach.
Kubiak's offense came out on a mission. To penetrate the interior of the Chiefs' defense, and they did just that with a rushing attack straight from the 90s. Fullback Robbie Ouzts, who has been a star in preseason, attacked linebackers at the second level while Zach Charbonnet pulled off big gains on his way to the end zone.
The Seahawks had over 100 rushing yards in the first quarter alone. Seven rushers, including quarterbacks Drew Lock and Jalen Milroe, combined for 48 carries, 268 yards, and two touchdowns.
In comparison, the Chiefs, who used an RPO approach to open up the game with Gardner Minshew at quarterback, had 17 carries for 68 yards.
The Seahawks were able to then bounce the football to outside targets, using speed to attack the flank as the defense struggled to contain the inside run. The Seahawks would score 23 points, including a safety given up by the Chiefs in the first half as they cruised to victory.
For the Chiefs, Robert Tonyan was their most effective target. The veteran could be that extra piece that gives Patrick Mahomes comfort in the pocket. Mahomes loves to hit his tight ends in critical situations, so Tonyan's ability to get open after the play breaks down was big for him.
However, it was just an ineffective night for the offense. The starting offensive line was stopped on 4th and one on the opening drive, and the backups never recovered.
Josh Simmons is putting together an impressive body of work. It looks like the Chiefs' draft strategy continues to pay off.
Skyy Moore makes a massive play
However, the biggest statement was made by Skyy Moore. Moore, a player on the fringe of making the roster, took a Michael Dickson punt 88 yards to the house, showing off good patience, an ability to navigate the sidelines, and then turn on the afterburners.
Perhaps a spot on special teams might be the way Moore remains in Kansas City.
Seahawks win 33-16.
