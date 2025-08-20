BREAKING: Rams Make Roster Addition Before Preseason Finale
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams made a roster move for the second consecutive day.
The Rams signed offensive lineman John Leglue
An UDFA from the 2019 NFL Draft, Leglue has bounced around the NFL, spending stints on seven different NFL teams, mostly on the practice squad. Leglue played under former Rams offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur during his stint with the Green Bay Packers, lasting from 2019-2020.
Leglue has played in eight NFL games and started six of them. He's a graduate of Tulane, having played for the Green Wave from 2014-2018.
This move comes one day after the Rams made multiple roster moves.
On Tuesday, the Rams placed OLB Keir Thomas on injured reserve. The Florida State alumnus was putting in solid work throughout camp alongside his Seminole brethren in Los Angeles. After a strong camp, Thomas will now miss time. It is unclear if and when he will return.
During training camp, Sean McVay spoke about Thomas.
“He’s done a really good job and it's not exclusive to the coverage," stated McVay. "That was a great play that he made. Keir's had a really good camp. I think [Outside Linebackers Coach] Joe [Coniglio] does such a great job with that whole outside linebacker room. I’ve been really pleased with all of them. They're all continuing to show improvement. Keir’s been a guy that's been with us for a long time. He’s getting better and better. He really makes his presence felt on some of the early downs, but that was awesome. What's really cool is you see how excited his teammates get for him when he makes plays like that. He's a Ram through and through. I really like what he's doing.”
Mario Williams caught a big-time touchdown from Stetson Bennett on Saturday night but was waived on Tuesday with an injury designation. His work alongside Brennan Presley and Tru Edwards gave Bennett several strong options in the second half against the Chargers.
The Rams also signed offensive lineman Mike McAllister to the active roster.
McAllister, a 2023 undrafted free agent from Youngstown State, has spent the last two seasons on the Rams' practice squad.
The Rams wrap up their 2025 preseason in Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday. Following their game with the Browns, they will have a week break before taking on the Houston Texans from SoFi Stadium.
