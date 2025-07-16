NFL Veteran Will Compton Shares Story About Former Rams Playmaker
Will Compton, a nine-year NFL veteran and host of Bussin With the Boys, shared a story about the time former Rams defensive tackle and recently retired monster in the trenches Ndamukong Suh threatened to throw Compton out of a car they were sharing after Compton antagonized Suh over a notable incident with Aaron Rodgers.
"We were, I think, a week removed. He was on a bye week," stated Compton. "That was when he was out in Detroit, but we were both in Nebraska. We were driving to the airport to drop him off, and I was kind of, you know, jabbing him about the Aaron Rodgers situation, where he was stomping on Aaron Rodgers, and then after the game, he's saying that he didn't, like the man upstairs knows what happened."
Suh and Compton were teammates at the University of Nebraska under head coach Bo Pelini. While at Nebraska, Suh had one of the greatest seasons ever, outplaying entire defensive lines in terms of production, often being double or even triple-teamed. Suh would unjustifiably lose the Heisman to Mark Ingram that season.
"I'm like Suh, the man upstairs, like, we can both agree that you stomped on him. And he just, like, turns back and look, and he's like, he didn't want to play about it. He just turns and looks and goes, we can pull the car over, and I can show you what I meant if you want to do that. And I was like, oh no, no, you listen. We don't have to talk about it anymore. Man upstairs, but I would love to talk to him about this story when he when he comes on the bus."
Suh was a known hot head in Detroit, having been fined and suspended for actions like Compton described. Suh's stomp on Rodgers occured during the 2014 season finale in Green Bay during a winner-take-all game for the NFC North.
The Lions lost, forcing them to take a Wild Card spot, where Detroit was robbed of victory against the Cowboys in Dallas after a DPI penalty called against the Cowboys was reversed.
That call is one of many that haunted Matthew Stafford's time in Detroit.
The Lions would lose, and Suh never played for them again, signing with the Miami Dolphins that offseason.
