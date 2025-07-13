Former Rams Star Announces Retirement
NFL legend and first ballot Hall of Fame bag getter Ndamukong Suh has officially announced his retirement from the league, having last played for the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, honoring a wish he made to his late father who passed away last year.
Suh announced his retirement on the anniversary of his father's death, penning a message bound to induce tears to anyone who reads it.
"July 12, 2024 was the hardest day of my life," wrote Suh. "It’s the day I said goodbye to my father, the man who raised me, shaped me, challenged me, and believed in me before I believed in myself. He wasn’t just a dad. He was my idol, my coach, and my anchor. He taught me what it meant to be disciplined, focused, and relentless in everything I do."
"Every snap I took in football carried his fingerprint. Every time I lined up across from someone, I could hear his voice pushing me, reminding me that I wasn’t just representing myself. I was representing him, my family, my name."
"Before he passed, he gave me one final piece of advice, 'It’s time to let football go. You’ve done everything you set out to do. Now it’s time for the next chapter.' That conversation stayed with me.
So today, one year later, I’m honoring that wish. I’m officially retiring from the NFL."
"I have so many memories to cherish. 13 seasons. 5x All-Pro. A Super Bowl ring. Countless battles in the trenches. I left it all on the field, and now I’m stepping away with peace and gratitude."
"Because I’ve been preparing for this moment for years. Football was my passion, but it was never my endgame. My next season is about impact, purpose, and legacy. About helping others build wealth, lead with intention, and create lasting freedom."
I’ve lived. I’ve learned. I’ve built. I’ve failed. I’ve succeeded. And now I want to share what I’ve learned; especially with athletes, entrepreneurs, and young people navigating life and money."
"That’s why I created the No Free Lunch podcast. It’s about real conversations, real strategy, and real education. Because freedom doesn’t come from fame, it comes from knowledge and how you move."
"Now I’m using my platform to serve something bigger. If you’ve ever followed my journey… Thank you. If you’ve ever cheered, supported, critiqued, or pushed me, you’re part of the reason I kept going."
"And if you’re wondering what’s next: Tune in. Follow along. I’m just getting started. No Free Lunch Show. Rest in power, Dad, Your mission lives on through me."
Suh joined the Rams in 2018 and was magical in his one season with the organization, helping the Rams win the 2019 NFC Championship game, and with his presence, Aaron Donald recorded his greatest season ever on his way to winning his second straight NFL Defensive Player of the Year award.
Suh would go on to win Super Bowl LV with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and retires with a Hall of Fame resume and over $168 million in career earnings.
