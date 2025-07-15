Rams' Matthew Stafford Named to Another Elite List
It seems that Matthew Stafford is the newest ageless wonder in the NFL after a recent ranking compiled by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, who interviewed NFL executives, coaches, and scouts, lists the Rams quarterback as the sixth-best passer in the NFL, being the only player listed who is over the age of 30.
In years past, Stafford would be joined with names like Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, but in 2025, he stands alone against the young guns of the NFL.
"There's a reason Stafford garnered significant trade interest when the Rams entertained moving him this offseason -- only a few quarterbacks command the position like he does," wrote Fowler. "Players come and go in Los Angeles, but Stafford makes it all work, a truly scheme-transcendent quarterback."
"Why does he remain so high in the rankings each year?"
"Cause he's tough as s---," an NFL coordinator said. "Elite poise and toughness in the pocket. The ability to throw with timing and location while he's about to get hit in the chin is among the best."
"Stafford seems to manage injuries every year but plays through them ... while winning games. The Rams last year became the first team in NFL history to make consecutive playoff appearances after having been three games under .500 earlier in those seasons (1-4 in 2024 and 3-6 in 2023)."
"Stafford is great in two areas:"
"After a break: He produced 39 touchdowns to nine interceptions over the balance of the 2023 and 2024 seasons in games that followed the bye week (including playoffs). And on play-action, producing the third-highest QBR in the NFL off it in 2024 (81.5). His 10 touchdowns to zero interceptions off play-action mark the best performance since Aaron Rodgers in 2021."
"Conversely, 17.6% of his throws were considered "off target," the second-worst such clip among the quarterbacks who received at least one vote."
"A big factor for quarterbacks is what they can do on third-and-10 -- Matt scares you more than almost anybody in that situation," the coordinator said. "And he can make plays off-schedule."
This is where Stafford has been ranked throughout this offseason, between the 5th and 8th slot so it's not too surprising to see this.
There are questions about his ability following a tough stretch to end the 2024 season, but it seems rest and the addition of Davante Adams has solved those concerns, putting Stafford in position to have an MVP season in what could be his final ride.
