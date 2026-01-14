Where Matthew Stafford Ranks Among the Remaining Playoff Quarterbacks

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have added another All-Pro to their illustrious history as quarterback Matthew Stafford picked up his first this season. Stafford, who led the league in passing yards and touchdowns, has been a revelation since coming to the West Coast and as he looks to win his second Super Bowl, Stafford picked up another accolade.

Sports Illustrated's Michael Kadlick named Stafford the number one quarterback remaining in the playoffs, being yet another media member to cement Stafford's status as the announcement of the league's MVP awaits.

Kadlick's Take

"Speaking of the Super Bowl, the sole owner of a Lombardi Trophy on the list earns the No. 1 spot on our list not by default, but because of his elite play," stated Kadlick.

" Matthew Stafford has put together arguably the best season of his career in 2025, leading the NFL in passing yards (4,707) and touchdowns (46) while posting the league’s second-highest passer rating (109.2) and guiding the Rams to a 12–5 record and a playoff berth."

"To put the cherry on top, he was able to keep things rolling last Saturday, leading L.A. to a last-minute win over the Panthers by hitting tight end Colby Parkinson for a go-ahead touchdown with 38 seconds remaining—sending the Rams back to the divisional round for a second consecutive season."

"Clutch factor. Experience. Moxie. Stafford’s got it all."

Stafford's ranking was followed by Buffalo's Josh Allen and New England's Drake Maye. The Rams' opponent, the Chicago Bears, had their quarterback, Caleb Williams, ranked sixth.

My Take

While it does sound like a homer opinion, it's the correct call to have Stafford as the best remaining quarterback for a variety of reasons. He was one of, if not the best quarterback in the league this season. His success clearly translated into the postseason, and when asked to perform in the clutch against a defense who stopped him in the regular season, Stafford stole their hearts.

What makes his comeback even more impressive is that it was against a defensive coordinator who spent years in the Rams' facility as an assistant.

Stafford has the resume, film, and a current hot streak to place him at number one but if there were any test to his status, it's this week. Being labeled by some as a dome merchant, despite taking the Philadelphia Eagles to the limit in the snow last season, the Rams' upcoming contest leaves a lot to be desired by fans and media.

Can Stafford do it against a former rival? Will Stafford be able to throw in the cold? Has his Los Angeles lifestyle made him susceptible to losses when playing in the Midwest?

If there's any moment for which the lights have shined brightest on Stafford, it's right now. If Stafford reaches a second NFC Championship Game with the Rams, the narrative of his career becomes one of legend and one that is immortalized in Canton, Ohio.

