Rams News: Matthew Stafford's Wife Disses Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift
Kelly Stafford, wife to Pro Bowl Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matt Stafford, has never been shy to voice her opinions.
Stafford has had frequent ire for the relationship of pop superstar Taylor Swift and her current beau, Kansas City Chiefs Pro Bowl tight end Travis Kelce, who just won his third Super Bowl in the last four years this past February.
During a recent episode of her The Morning After podcast (which she co-hosts with her best friend Hank Winchester), Stafford expressed frustration with the prospect of being inundated by press coverage of the happy couple for another season.
"I don't know if I want to see another four months of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce coverage," Stafford declared.
Kelly met Matthew while a cheerleader at the University Georgia, where both went to school. They have four daughters. She's surrounded by football in her family, as she is the sister to player-turned Jacksonville Jaguars wide receivers coach Chad Hall.
Matthew Stafford has enjoyed a massive career resurgence since being flipped to the Rams from the Detroit Lions in 2021, which included winning his first Super Bowl and making his second Pro Bowl team. One assumes he will be able to keep his focus on the field for his first Rams season without Pro Bowl defender Aaron Donald.
More Rams: Behind the Scenes of LA's Decision to Draft Puka Nacua in 2023