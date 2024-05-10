Could Rams Look Into Signing Former Pro Bowl WR Following Recent Roster Moves?
After trading away wide receiver Ben Skowronek, the Los Angeles Rams may need to upgrade at the receiver position. The team still has Puka Nucua and Cooper Kupp on the roster but after them, they are fairly thin at the spot.
Rams general manager Les Snead has never been shy about making aggressive type moves during his tenure so nothing is out of the realm of possibility. If the Rams are indeed looking to upgrade the receiver position, taking a look at someone like former Las Vegas Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow could be a good option.
While his production hasn't been great over the last year or two, his first few seasons were electric. In his 2021 season, he posted 103 catches for 1,038 yards and 9.0 touchdowns. This was the year that the Raiders were very successful so adding him to the mix with the Rams could be beneficial.
Los Angeles could use a slot type of receiver to pair alongside their two stars and Renfrow could be a good fit. He has the feeling of a player who could fit well in a Sean McVay offensive scheme due to his great route-running ability.
While Renfrow isn't the perfect wide receiver, he could help this team with receiver depth. This isn't the only move that the Rams can make to finish out their offseason but it's one that could help them toward hoisting up another Super Bowl title..
More Rams: Predicting 2024 Primetime Games For Rams