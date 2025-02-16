Could Rams Trade for Former 1st-Round Offensive Lineman?
The Los Angeles Rams have built something special in the last couple of years. Head coach Sean McVay since becoming the Rams coach has been one of the best coaches in the National Football League.
McVay has taken the Rams to the Super Bowl twice, winning in 2022. Snead has built a great roster over the years, giving the team everything they need to be successful. Even in the years that many thought the Rams were going to rebuild, McVay has pulled the right strings and selected the right players for this Rams team.
Now the Rams and McVay will need to do that again this off season. Not only in the NFL Draft but first in free agency. The Rams are set to have an interesting free agency this off-season. The early signs point to the Rams saving money and not resigning all their key players.
One move can see the Rams trade for a former first-round pick from the New York Giants. The Rams can trade from offensive lineman Evan Neal. That position can be open if the Rams do not bring back their offensive tackle Alaric Jackson.
"Going into his fourth season, right tackle Evan Neal has had a brutal start to his career," said sports reporter Kevin Hickey of The Sporting News. "He's dealt with injuries and poor play, which means the Giants may need to consider a potential trade this offseason."
"At this point in his career, a change of scenery would likely benefit both Neal and the Giants. He's unlikely to break through in his fourth season as a dependable starter, and it would behoove the Giants to simply take the L on the former No. 7 pick."
"Neal is set to account for a $7.8 million salary-cap hit in 2025, per Spotrac. The Giants also have to make a decision on his fifth-year option, which is most likely going to be declined once that decision is due at the beginning of May."
During the 2024 season, Neal allowed two sacks and 17 total pressures on 314 pass-blocking snaps while committing six penalties, per Pro Football Focus. He did grade out with a pretty strong run-blocking grade (80.8), however.
The Rams can be the team that gives Neal a fresh start and turns his career around. It will be a great pickup for the Rams as well. Neal is still young and can be a key piece to the offensive line if they trade for him.
