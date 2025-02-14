Last Thing on Rams GM Snead's Mind Should Be Trading Matthew Stafford
Los Angeles Rams veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford is coming back for the 2025 NFL season but can be elsewhere as well. It is going to be interesting to see when the Rams come out and say if they are going to bring back Stafford next season. The only thing that will stop that from happening is a new contract. Stafford has been great for the Rams since coming to Los Angeles in 2021.
Stafford had a great season last year. The team faced many challenges and overcame most of them. The team was faced with many injuries to start last season, but once they got their guys back, they took off. Now, the Rams look to run it back next season with the same group, but will it happen amid contract talks this offseason?
Since coming to Los Angeles in 2021 via trade, Stafford has been a huge addition to the Rams organization. In his first season in Los Angeles, Stafford led the Rams to their second Super Bowl in Franchise history in 2022.
Stafford also has been huge in the locker room as a leader. His leadership was on full display last season when the Rams were put in a bad situation with all the injuries to start the season. Stafford is the glue of the team and the Rams offense. Losing Stafford will start a whole new shift for the Rams as an organization and might not go well with the fans.
General manager Les Snead should want Stafford is back too next season. Stafford has been great for Snead, and he was one of the reasons the team traded for Stafford. Snead can be in trouble if the Rams let Stafford go elsewhere. In the NFL, it is not easy to replace a quarterback like Stafford and find success like the Rams have in the last few seasons.
"If you are Les Snead as a general manager, the last thing you need to do is let go of Matthew Stafford because you were 13 yards away from beating the Super Bowl Champions," said ESPN Analyst Harry Douglas on First Take. "Draft perspective when it comes down to it, I am not letting go of no Matthew Stafford. He is still a top quarterback in the league."
