Rams Playing Overseas in 2022? - NFL International Schedule Revealed
The Los Angeles Rams could have the hardest schedule in the NFL in 2022, but after the NFL released its schedule of international games Wednesday morning the Rams learned that they won't add the difficulty of traveling overseas this season.
The defending Super Bowl champion Rams will eventually be involved because starting in 2022, there will be at least four games played internationally every season and each NFL team will take a turn to host an international contest once every eight seasons.
Division rivals Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers are among the 10 teams that will play overseas as part of the NFL's international series. Mexico City will host the only divisional matchup on this year's international schedule the Cardinals and 49ers take the field in Estadio Azteca.
The last remaining team in the NFL to play in London is the Green Bay Packers, and that's who the Giants will face at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the U.K.
If facing the Packers on the road wasn't tough enough, doing it on the back of a trip across the ocean promises to only crank up the difficulty level.
The two teams will face off on October 9, but they aren't the only competition in town this year.
Joining the Giants and Packers in London will be the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints who play in Tottenham Hotspur on October 2, and then the Denver Broncos who will 'visit' the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium on October 30
On November 13, NFL history will be made as the 2020 Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers will bring Tom Brady and company to Munich, Germany where they'll host the Seattle Seahawks at Allianz Arena, the home of the soccer club FC Bayern Munich.
It'll be the first-ever NFL regular-season game played in Germany, and will take place at 9:30 a.m. ET just like the three games happening in London.
The league is expected to release its full 2022 schedule May 12. The Rams, who have the fourth-best odds to win the Super Bowl (+1100), seemingly have only improved their roster from last season. Here are LA's opponents:
HOME: Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers, Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders, Denver Broncos
AWAY: Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers, Arizona Cardinals, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers
