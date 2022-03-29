Skip to main content
2022 NFL Team Strength of Schedules Ranked By Difficulty Based on Last Year’s Regular Season Records

After winning Super Bowl LVI in February, the Rams will seek to repeat as champions next year. However, that task could prove to be even more difficult in the 2022 season.

Based on the final 2021 regular season records for each opponent on next season’s schedule, the Rams have the most difficult strength of schedule in 2022, according a list compiled by edsfootball.com. Los Angeles’s opponents next year had a combined winning percentage of 0.567 in 2021.

The Cardinals have the second most difficult schedule, while the 2021 AFC champion Bengals rank third. NFC East foes Dallas and Washington boast the easiest 2022 strength of schedule based on 2021 records.

Here’s the full 2022 strength of schedule rankings list based on opponent records in 2021:

1. Rams: 164–125 (0.567)
2. Cardinals: 157–132 (0.543)
3. Bengals: 154–133–2 (0.536)
4. Buccaneers: 154–134–1 (0.535)
5. 49ers: 154–135 (0.533)
5. Chiefs: 154–135 (0.533)
7. Raiders: 152–136–1 (0.528)
7. Saints: 152–136–1 (0.528)
9. Falcons: 151–137–1 (0.524)
10. Chargers: 150–139 (0.519)
11. Seahawks: 149–139–1 (0.517)
12. Panthers: 147–140–2 (0.512)
12. Steelers: 148–141 (0.512)
12. Bills: 147–140–2 (0.512)
15. Broncos: 147–142 (0.509)
16. Patriots: 143–144–2 (0.498)
17. Jets: 142–145–2 (0.495)
17. Browns: 142–145–2 (0.495)
19. Texans: 141–148 (0.488)
20. Vikings: 139–148–2 (0.484)
21. Dolphins: 138–149–2 (0.481)
22. Packers: 137–150–2 (0.478)
23. Ravens: 136–151–2 (0.474)
24. Bears: 135–152–2 (0.471)
24. Titans: 136–153 (0.471)
26. Jaguars: 135–153–1 (0.469)
26. Colts: 135–153–1 (0.469)
28. Lions: 135–154 (0.467)
29. Giants: 134–154–1 (0.465)
30. Eagles: 133–154–2 (0.464)
31. Cowboys: 133–155–1 (0.462)
31. Commanders: 133–155–1 (0.462)

Of course, the above list will eventually get thrown out the window once next season gets underway. 

The 2022 NFL season is scheduled to begin on Sept. 8.

