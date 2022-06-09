Rams' Aaron Donald Ready to Recreate Super Bowl Feeling

Los Angeles Rams star defensive tackle Aaron Donald is officially returning for a ninth season with the team after the Rams announced Monday that they have restructured the contract for the three-time Defensive Player of the Year. Per reports, the 31-year-old will essentially be receiving a $40 million raise, giving him a total of $95 million through 2024. He will now be the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

And though coach Sean McVay says the team isn't focused on the whole "repeat" narrative, Donald answered like a kid ready to open presents on Christmas Day when asked Wednesday about coming back for another season for a chance at his second ring.

“It’s about other things off the field that was going on in my life that had to get situated,” Donald said. “Being here with the organization that I’ve been with since day 1, that I grew with and became a world champion with, I’m ready to try to run it back and create that feeling all over again.”

The addition of All-Pro and fellow future Hall of Fame linebacker Bobby Wagner makes LA's defense an even scarier sight for opposing offenses, something that's adding extra motivation this season.

“I think one of the most important things for me was feeling that the pieces we brought in were still going to give us an opportunity to win another Super Bowl,” Donald said. “I truly believe that we’ve got the pieces here, the players here, the coaches here to make that come to life. We lost some good guys, but we gained some good guys too.”

The team shared Donald's message to Rams Nation on social media following the announcement of his contract extension Monday. Standing on the turf of SoFi Stadium, where he won his first Super Bowl this past February, Donald said he's ready to get back to work.

"I'm locked back in to go get us another ring," Donald said. "Why not? At SoFi Stadium, getting chills thinking about it. Let's go to work."

Last season, Donald recorded a career-high in total tackles (84) and assisted tackles (46), while bludgeoning offensive lines to the tune of 12.5 sacks. The former Pitt Panther also had four passes defended, his most since 2016 (five).

