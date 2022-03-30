Brain Trust Returns: Rams Expected To Extend Sean McVay And Les Snead

Sean McVay and Les Snead will not be leaving the Los Angeles Rams anytime soon

The contract extensions aren't going to just players for the Los Angeles Rams. The brain trust of general manager Les Snead and coach Sean McVay isn't going anywhere as well.

According to Rams' chief operating officer Kevin Demoff, both McVay and Snead are also expected to receive contract extensions from ownership later on this offseason. Since arriving in 2017, McVay holds a 55-25 record. Snead has been the catalyst of making suave free agent signings and in-season trades that propelled Los Angeles to a pair of Super Bowl appearances in the last four years.

“They have an amazing working relationship,” Demoff told the Los Angeles Times Tuesday at the league owner meetings in Palm Beach, Fla. "You’d be foolish, when you look at how hard it is in this league to win, not to try to keep together a pair that’s done it really well.”

Both Snead and McVay received extensions after the Rams lost to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII. The duo has two years remaining on their current deal. There has been no indication on how long the extensions are set to run for as of this time.

McVay, 36, likely will become one of the highest-paid coaches in the NFL on the new deal. Currently making $8.5 million a season, it is projected that he will earn over $10 million per season on the next contract, making him the third coach to earn a double-digit salary.

Patriots coach and general manager Bill Belichick reportedly made $12 million last season. Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll currently is making 11 million per year.

Snead arrived in then-St. Louis in 2012 and built one of the more stable franchises over the last decade. Not only has he drafted high-end talents such as Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp, Todd Gurley and others, but free agency signings have come at bargain deals. The trades of picks have also helped the Rams become an immediate favorite each season in the NFC to hoist a Lombardi Trophy.

The Rams are looking to become the first time since New England (2003-04) to win back-to-back Super Bowl titles in 2022. Los Angeles is trending in the right direction after it was announced Tuesday that Donald would be returning this season instead of electing to retire.

Donald, 30, contemplated walking away from the game if Los Angeles won Super Bowl LVI over the Cincinnati Bengals last month. McVay also was expected to be courted by multiple broadcasting companies to potentially leave coaching and become an analyst in the booth.

“Maybe I would have done the TV stuff if Aaron retired,” McVay told reporters Tuesday during an open media session.