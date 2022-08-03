Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers turned a promising rookie season in 2020 and seemed to have the ingredients to emerge as a star in year two.

Then, just one week before the start of training camp, Akers' world flipped. The Rams' 2020 second-round pick and leading rusher suffered a torn Achilles tendon during training.

Miraculously, Akers returned to the team for the season finale and playoff run, recording 72 carries for 175 yards and 11 receptions for 86 yards. Still just 23 years old, Akers is back to 100 percent healthy and is ready to prove the injury was merely a roadblock to his inevitable breakout.

Akers flashed during his five-game stretch to end the season and is now placing heightened expectations on his 2022 campaign.

"I expect me to play at a much higher level, the team, coaches," Akers said during training camp. "I just want to go out, get myself the best chance personally to perform, do what I do best and that’s make plays. Whether that's in the film room (or) the training room. Whatever it is, I'm putting my best foot forward.”

The former Florida State star is developing into a versatile weapon for Los Angeles' offense, as he nearly matched his 2020 output in receptions a season ago despite playing in 10 fewer games. Part of Akers' journey to establishing himself as one of the league's top running backs includes rounding out his skill set, something he's excited to prove he's made strides in.

"Whether it's runs, passes, screens, whatever I need to do," said Akers. "Whenever my number's called, whether it's from the slot, the outside receiver to the backfield, I'll be ready, whatever it is."

Akers' return to stardom isn't entirely straightforward. While he was out, the Rams saw Darrell Henderson break onto the scene, posting over 900 yards from scrimmage in just 13 games.

Los Angeles saw leading rusher Sony Michel leave in free agency, but Henderson is back and poised to see significant reps once again. However, Rams head coach Sean McVay views the situation as a luxury rather than a potential problem.

"I look at it as we've got two starting backs," McVay said. "Those guys are great compliments of one another, but I see them as both starting-caliber players. I think it's healthy for them to be able to supplement one another."

By definition, Akers and Henderson are competing to be atop the Rams' depth chart come Week 1. Still, Akers is adamant that the two are benefitting each other, taking a similar approach to his coach.

"Obviously, you want to compete to make each other better, but we not competing with each other," Akers claimed. "It's just to make each other better, so we don't really look at it as competition. We just look at it as work."

Akers will enter the new season with his eyes set on multiple things, with an elevated level of play amongst the headliners. But ultimately, he's focused on team success and defending the title he worked hard to get back for.

"We are all here working towards one goal and that's to be Super Bowl champs again.”

