NFL training camps have a new and controversial piece of equipment. The league requires certain position groups from all 32 teams to wear 'Guardian Caps' for the first 14 training camp practices. The caps are padded shells placed over the players’ helmets to help curb head injuries as teams ramp up their activity in preparation for the 2022 season.

As offensive and defensive linemen, linebackers and tight ends have donned the caps in practices, questions have stemmed from wearing a protective device that won’t be worn during actual games. Some resistance to the change around the league stems from concerns that the protective padding is actually causing players to use their helmets more than usual, which could cause more problems when the caps are removed.

One of the league's most respected defensive ends, J.J. Watt, voiced his criticism.

“I mean, I think you know what I think of the Guardian Caps we’re wearing,” Watt said at Arizona Cardinals camp. “You feel like a bobblehead. Like you’re gonna fall over. I’ll probably get fined for this.”

According to NFL statistics, the intent is to minimize the high number of concussions that are sustained early on in training camp. The protective caps reduce the severity of impact if one player is wearing them by 10 percent and by 20 percent if two players are wearing them.

The Los Angeles Rams are accustomed to the caps, having already worn them last season during training camp. Rams offensive lineman David Edwards is in favor of the added protection.

“The Guardian Cap provides that extra layer of protection you need during exercise,” Edwards said to the NFL Network. “The last thing you want is to lose players on offense and defense to head injuries during practice or training camp. The cap has helped reduce some of those injuries and has been useful to our team over the past season.”

While players across the league grow accustomed to the caps, everyone can agree that taking steps to reduce concussions is important. Players will be encouraged but not required to wear the caps after the second preseason game. While expectations are high for the Rams in their quest to repeat as Super Bowl champions, LA is 1-point underdogs in week one as the look to kick off 2022 with an upset or the Buffalo Bills .. and hope that no one plays like a bobblehead.