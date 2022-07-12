LA Leverage: Why Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald Extensions Could Hurt Rams

The Rams are going all in for a repeat, but the harsh reality of the future could come as a result of spending big this offseason.

All good things must come to an end. But about two months before the 2022-23 season begins, the Los Angeles Rams are living in the moment and staying true to the franchise-wide approach of win now, “f*** them picks,” and everything else that comes with it.



But certainly, after breaking the bank this offseason with contract extensions and free agency signings, it's impossible not to consider the future effects that will trickle down into the roster after re-signing star defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Super Bowl LVI MVP Cooper Kupp to massive extensions, regardless of how this season plays out.

Both players used hefty leverage in their favor. Donald, a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, threatened retirement to earn a three-year, $95 million raise. Kupp let his historical 2021 season do the talking on his way to inking a three-year, $80 million deal that gives him $75 million guaranteed, the most guaranteed money for any active receiver, per Spotrac.

The same goes for quarterback Matthew Stafford, whose gutsy leadership and determination undoubtedly gave the Rams the necessary edge to win it all. This led the team to give him a well-deserved five-year, $100 million extension.

There's still tons of star power on the current roster that we haven't mentioned. And with other mouths to feed, both on the field and off, it could be next to impossible to satisfy them all. SBNation's Turf Show Times brought up the interesting discussion of what could happen in the coming seasons once the Rams are faced with the daunting task of giving Jalen Ramsey, Allen Robinson II, Leonard Floyd, and potentially Cam Akers the raises they'll want now that Stafford, Kupp, and Donald got theirs.

Ramsey is the most important name to watch on this list of players, as his all-world personality and talent will be demanding of a big extension if he continues to play at an All-Pro level. Forget taking a pay cut or team-friendly deal. He'll be approaching his age-30 season by 2024 and will be wanting one final big payout. With that in mind, SBNation points out that this upcoming season could essentially be a prove-it year, as LA would be saving $15.3 million by cutting him in 2024 if they feel he's not worthy of a Donald or Kupp-like extension.

Already the second-highest-paid cornerback in the league with his five-year, $100 million deal, this means that he'll have to perform even better this upcoming season to make Snead and Co. have no choice but to give him the extension he wants. Defensive back is one of the most important positions in the league, something the Rams showed they understand by investing major draft stock in three players at that position in April.

But the Rams might deem it a better - and cheaper - option to invest their time in the promising young secondary talent rather than spend money on an aging All-Pro that could be considered a waste of spending in hindsight.

This dilemma also applies for Robinson II, though his desire to stay with a team that gives him the best chance at a Super Bowl could override the want for an extension if the Rams come up just short in the playoffs over the next two years. But especially alongside Kupp, it's hard to see the Rams thinking that, down the line, Robinson will be deserving of more money than the three-year, $46.5 million deal he signed for in March. His leverage isn't high as of now.

Floyd is arguably the team's best edge rusher and could demand more at the end of his four-year, $64 million deal in 2024. His position is another one of immense value in this league, as he could put LA in a pinch of taking a cheap gamble on a free agent or extending him after he posted 9.5 sacks and a career-high 70 tackles last season despite dealing with an ankle injury all season long.

The harsh reality of the NFL makes it obvious that keeping the gang together is never truly a realistic goal. But the Rams have a window of championship opportunity over the next few seasons before the current roster personnel could start to fall apart. It's win now and deal with the consequences of spending big later.

