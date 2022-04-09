Hollywood Living: Rams QB Matthew Stafford Buys Two LA Homes from Drake

Stafford has immersed himself into LA's expensive lifestyle after earning an big contract extension in March

The career of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has shifted drastically over the past 14 months. Being traded after a 12-year career with the Detroit Lions brought him across the country into an unknown, yet optimistic situation on the west coast with the Rams.



Stafford’s Hollywood-like scenario saw him earn a three-year, $135 million extension after winning his first-career Super Bowl in February following an impressive playoff run. But now, he’s using his new-found riches by diving deeper into the LA lifestyle with one of music’s biggest stars.

The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that Stafford purchased "neighboring houses" in Los Angeles for $11 million from hip-hop sensation Drake, also known by his legal name, Aubrey Drake Graham. The price was "significantly" higher than the $7.4 million asking price that Drake placed on the homes, per the report.

The homes are located in the Hidden Hills area, a gated neighborhood famous for housing an abundance of celebrities and professional athletes. The two houses were part of a trio that Drake was putting up for sale, with the third home, called the YOLO estate, remaining on the market for $14.8 million.

Following his extension, Stafford is clearly looking to get comfortable with his family in the LA area for the foreseeable future. He's now one of the many famous faces for the Rams and will be vital if the team wants a chance at repeat titles next season.

Last season, Stafford threw for the league's third-most passing yards (4,886), the second-most touchdowns (41), and tied his own career-high for single-season completion percentage (67.2 percent).

