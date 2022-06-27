Rams Rank High in NFL Front Office Ratings

The accolades keep rolling in for the defending champion Rams, whose front office was ranked amongst the top five in football.

Hey, can't win them all.

Les Snead, the architect behind the Los Angeles Rams' recent championship, placed fourth on Pro Football Network's rankings of active NFL front office personnel. Snead, set to enter his 11th season in the role, is outpaced only by Brandon Beane (Buffalo), Eric DeCosta (Baltimore), and Howie Roseman (Philadelphia).

The general manager of the defending champions ranks relatively low because, the accompanying caption declares, the list is "more about process than results". It hints at the Rams' de facto all-or-nothing approach that led to their title, one that saw them bring in names like Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller (now of Buffalo) for their Super Bowl run.

The Rams also remain relatively bereft of primary draft picks, notably dealing their 2022 and 2023 first-round picks to Detroit for quarterback Matthew Stafford. They also bestowed expensive contract extensions to franchise faces Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp, each lauded as one of the best in their respective position groups, if not the best.

As a result, PFN notes, that Rams are engaged in a “stars and scrubs approach". But Snead gets the chance to linger amongst the elite because the Rams have likewise enjoyed the contributions of late-round draft picks in addition to their big-budget hires. Simply put, as the list's caption puts it, "their “scrubs” are actually competent role players asked to handle specific (and manageable) tasks".

Notable Snead Saturday picks to play major roles in the Rams' championship endeavors include Samson Ebukam, David Edwards, Jordan Fuller, and Greg Gaines.

Snead and the Rams' high ranking puts them at the top of the NFC West's top decision-makers, their closest competition being John Lynch and the San Francisco 49ers at No. 17.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.