Skip to main content

Rams Rank High in NFL Front Office Ratings

The accolades keep rolling in for the defending champion Rams, whose front office was ranked amongst the top five in football.

Hey, can't win them all.

Les Snead, the architect behind the Los Angeles Rams' recent championship, placed fourth on Pro Football Network's rankings of active NFL front office personnel. Snead, set to enter his 11th season in the role, is outpaced only by Brandon Beane (Buffalo), Eric DeCosta (Baltimore), and Howie Roseman (Philadelphia).

The general manager of the defending champions ranks relatively low because, the accompanying caption declares, the list is "more about process than results". It hints at the Rams' de facto all-or-nothing approach that led to their title, one that saw them bring in names like Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller (now of Buffalo) for their Super Bowl run. 

The Rams also remain relatively bereft of primary draft picks, notably dealing their 2022 and 2023 first-round picks to Detroit for quarterback Matthew Stafford. They also bestowed expensive contract extensions to franchise faces Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp, each lauded as one of the best in their respective position groups, if not the best. 

As a result, PFN notes, that Rams are engaged in a “stars and scrubs approach". But Snead gets the chance to linger amongst the elite because the Rams have likewise enjoyed the contributions of late-round draft picks in addition to their big-budget hires. Simply put, as the list's caption puts it, "their “scrubs” are actually competent role players asked to handle specific (and manageable) tasks". 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

IMG_6839
Play

NFL New QB-WR Combo Rankings: Rams Top 10?

The Rams duo of Stafford and Robinson were ranked among one of the top new veteran QB-WR pairings

By Kevin Tame2 hours ago
2 hours ago
USATSI_17552954
Play

Don't Sleep: Could These Rams Win You Your Fantasy League?

Taking a closer look at three under-the-radar Rams' players to draft in fantasy football.

By Connor Zimmerlee15 hours ago
15 hours ago
ram quinn
Play

Rams Reunion: Should L.A. Trade for Bears DE Robert Quinn?

Quinn is a three-time Pro Bowler with 101 career sacks who was a no-show for the end of Bears offseason workouts

By Mike Fisher23 hours ago
23 hours ago

Notable Snead Saturday picks to play major roles in the Rams' championship endeavors include Samson Ebukam, David Edwards, Jordan Fuller, and Greg Gaines. 

Snead and the Rams' high ranking puts them at the top of the NFC West's top decision-makers, their closest competition being John Lynch and the San Francisco 49ers at No. 17. 

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

IMG_6839
News

NFL New QB-WR Combo Rankings: Rams Top 10?

By Kevin Tame2 hours ago
USATSI_17552954
News

Don't Sleep: Could These Rams Win You Your Fantasy League?

By Connor Zimmerlee15 hours ago
ram quinn
News

Rams Reunion: Should L.A. Trade for Bears DE Robert Quinn?

By Mike Fisher23 hours ago
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) makes a catch for a touchdown against Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) in the first quarter in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rams Free Agent Odell Beckham: Out Until November?

By Matt GalatzanJun 25, 2022
Sean-McVay-Bill-Belichick
News

Rams' Sean McVay Won't Win NFL 'Coach of The Year' (And He's Fine With It)

By Mike FisherJun 25, 2022
USATSI_18497583
News

Opening Lines for Rams' First Two Games Revealed

By Connor ZimmerleeJun 25, 2022
USATSI_18489467
News

Rams Ranking: NFL ‘Cap Hell’ Coming?

By Zach DimmittJun 24, 2022
robinson
News

Rams 2022 Training Camp Dates Set

By Ram Digest StaffJun 24, 2022