NFL World Reacts to Rams' Signing Odell Beckham Jr.

In the days after his release, multiple teams were reportedly in the mix for Odell Beckham Jr. The Rams, one of the top teams in the NFC, were not on that list.

The Chiefs, Packers, Patriots, Saints and Seahawks were the main contenders reported in the Beckham sweepstakes throughout the week. Green Bay reportedly made an official offer to the former Browns receiver by extending the veteran minimum to the 29-year-old.

The Rams publicly entered the conversation by Thursday and came away with the talented wide receiver and reached an agreement.

Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic first reported that L.A. was "very much in play" for Beckham.

Twenty minutes later, ESPN's Adam Schefter was the first to report the two sides were "finalizing a deal."

NFL Network's Kim Jones, who said earlier that it was down to the Rams and Packers, says she received final word from Beckham himself: "Rams."

Within minutes, the team made it official.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports Beckham has signed a one-year deal.

The news is sweeping the NFL and sports world. Lakers star LeBron James is among those excited to welcome Beckham to Los Angeles.

Von Miller, the last superstar to make his way to L.A. during the season, FaceTimed Beckham, posting a screenshot to his Instagram Stories.

Rams star cornerback Jalen Ramsey shared the same image that he did after the Miller trade went down on Twitter.

Los Angeles is 7–2 on the season. Matthew Stafford, Beckham's new quarterback, is having one of the best seasons of his career with 2,771 yards, 23 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Beckham will play alongside Cooper Kupp, who has emerged as one of the NFL's best wide receivers this season with 74 receptions for 1,019 yards and 10 touchdowns. Robert Woods, Van Jefferson and tight end Tyler Higbee also make up one of the deepest groups of pass catchers in the league.

