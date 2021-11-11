NFL World Reacts to Rams' Signing Odell Beckham Jr.

Skip to main content
November 11, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

NFL World Reacts to Rams' Surprise Signing of Odell Beckham Jr.

Author:

In the days after his release, multiple teams were reportedly in the mix for Odell Beckham Jr. The Rams, one of the top teams in the NFC, were not on that list.

The Chiefs, Packers, Patriots, Saints and Seahawks were the main contenders reported in the Beckham sweepstakes throughout the week. Green Bay reportedly made an official offer to the former Browns receiver by extending the veteran minimum to the 29-year-old.

The Rams publicly entered the conversation by Thursday and came away with the talented wide receiver and reached an agreement.

Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic first reported that L.A. was "very much in play" for Beckham. 

Twenty minutes later, ESPN's Adam Schefter was the first to report the two sides were "finalizing a deal." 

NFL Network's Kim Jones, who said earlier that it was down to the Rams and Packers, says she received final word from Beckham himself: "Rams." 

Within minutes, the team made it official

SI Recommends

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports Beckham has signed a one-year deal.

The news is sweeping the NFL and sports world. Lakers star LeBron James is among those excited to welcome Beckham to Los Angeles.

Von Miller, the last superstar to make his way to L.A. during the season, FaceTimed Beckham, posting a screenshot to his Instagram Stories.

Rams star cornerback Jalen Ramsey shared the same image that he did after the Miller trade went down on Twitter.

Los Angeles is 7–2 on the season. Matthew Stafford, Beckham's new quarterback, is having one of the best seasons of his career with 2,771 yards, 23 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Beckham will play alongside Cooper Kupp, who has emerged as one of the NFL's best wide receivers this season with 74 receptions for 1,019 yards and 10 touchdowns. Robert Woods, Van Jefferson and tight end Tyler Higbee also make up one of the deepest groups of pass catchers in the league.

More NFL Coverage:

For more news on the Rams, head over to Ram Digest.

YOU MAY LIKE

Quarterback Cam Newton is returning to the Carolina Panthers
NFL

With Cam Newton Back, What Is Carolina’s Long-Term Plan?

The Panthers are turning to the past to help the present, but what about the future?

carlos-correa-astros
MLB

Cashman: Sign-Stealing Not a Factor in Correa Pursuit

The Yankees are keeping their options open as they pursue a free-agent shortstop.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) runs out of bounds past Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy (7) during the second half of an NFL football game at FirstEnergy Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio.
Play
NFL

Odell Beckham Jr. Joins the Rams: Betting Analysis and Implications

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is joining the Rams. Should that affect any futures bets involving the Rams?

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
NFL

NFL World Reacts to Rams' Signing Odell Beckham Jr.

It's wild how quickly this came together.

Odell Beckham Jr. on the field for the Browns.
NFL

Breaking: Odell Beckham Jr. Signs Deal With Rams

After a few days of speculation, OBJ has decided where he'll go next.

Odell Beckham Jr. before a game.
Fantasy

Fantasy Impact: Odell Beckham Jr. Reportedly Signing with the Los Angeles Rams

All the pressure is on the Rams now, but what does the OBJ signing mean for fantasy?

Diallo-PSG-Women
Soccer

Police Release PSG's Diallo After Probing Attack on Teammate

Aminata Diallo was released from police custody Thursday without charge but authorities are still investigating an attack on one of her teammates.

dan-campbell-lions
NFL

Dan Campbell Explains Why He Fined Himself at Training Camp

Dan Campbell is willing to get creative as the Lions begin their rebuild.