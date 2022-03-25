Former Ram Andrew Whitworth Praises Matthew Stafford's Leadership Ability
The quarterback position is arguably the position with the most amount of leadership responsibility in sports. Quarterbacks are responsible not only for themselves on any given offensive play but the other 10 offensive players on the field. Great leadership from your quarterback will often lead to success on the field.
This was clearly evident for the Rams during the 2021 season as Matthew Stafford came over from Detroit and in his first season with the organization, led them to a Super Bowl win.
Matthew Stafford
Matthew Stafford
Matthew Stafford celebrates the Rams winning Super Bowl LVI.
It isn't common for a quarterback to change teams and see immediate success, but much like Tom Brady the year before, Stafford's leadership saw an instant impact on the Rams.
Recently retired left tackle Andrew Whitworth was recently on The Herd and discussed the fact that he knew practically from the first time working with Stafford that his leadership could lead the team to success due to his ability to take accountability.
“One of the first times for me was our first three days of training camp,” Whitworth said. “We went out for a practice just in helmets, had like a two-minute drill and he was just on fire, hitting everything."
Tom Brady Trade to Dolphins Could Make Rams Road to Repeat Easier
So what is happening that is requiring “shoot-downs” of the latest Brady rumor?
Rams Signing of Allen Robinson Best Move of Free Agency?
Robinson was one of the league's most highly-coveted receivers headed into free agency
Tyreek Hill: Dolphins Trade Modeled on Rams’ ‘F’ Them Picks!’ Mindset
The Los Angeles Rams mindset seems to be catching on.
"Had a great day but there was probably a play somewhere early in practice where we messed up a cadence or didn’t get the right verbiage out on a huddle call. The next day, we’re sitting in meetings and Sean’s kind of going over and he almost stops and he’s like, ‘No, no, no. Coach, it’s my job to get that call out. That’s my bad."
Matthew Stafford
Matthew Stafford
Matthew Stafford
Stafford is the consummate leader and was the perfect person to lead the Rams to a Super Bowl victory. Now whether the Rams are successfully able to defend their title and become the first team to win consecutive Super Bowls since the Patriots in 2004 and 2005 is yet to be seen. However, there are no doubts left to give about Stafford's leadership ability, as he is the ultimate leader and will to continue to be in the 2022 season.
You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here
Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!