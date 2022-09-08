Bills vs. Rams: Biggest Buffalo X-Factor For Tonight's Game?

The Los Angeles Rams title defense begins tonight, but a worthy opponent is hoping to start LA's season with a loss.

The Buffalo Bills are coming to town with Super Bowl dreams of their own, and with former Rams linebacker Von Miller on their side along with quarterback Josh Allen and their loaded offense, tonight's game is going to be a tough battle for Los Angeles.

Before tonight's game, we spoke with Bills Central contributor Jeremy Brener to discuss the season opener and what to expect from Buffalo.

1. The Bills are a favorite to win the Super Bowl this season. What makes them different from the team that was a few play away from making it to the AFC Championship last season?

On offense, the Bills upgraded in the trenches by adding former Rams offensive lineman Rodger Saffold. And on defense, the Bills signed former Rams linebacker Von Miller. So if anyone should understand the strength of the Bills' upgrades, it should be the Rams. Both players have Super Bowl experience, and when you couple that with a core that's really beginning to click, it creates a recipe for success.

2. If the Bills win tonight, what will be the reason why?

The Bills will win if they score more points than the Rams. I know that sounds like a vague answer, but I envision an old-fashioned shootout to start the season, as the Bills are one of the few teams who can keep up with the Rams' pace. The Bills defense will win games this year, but tonight isn't one of those situations.

3. If the Bills lose Thursday, what will be the reason why?

The Bills will lose if they score fewer points than the Rams. If the Rams secondary can figure out how to take Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis out of the game, it will force Josh Allen to rely on less-explosive weapons, like tight end Dawson Knox and running back Devin Singletary. Davis is proving to be a worthy No. 2 option after scoring four touchdowns the last time Buffalo played a meaningful game, so both of those guys warrant serious attention from Jalen Ramsey and Troy Hill.

4. Who is one X-Factor on offense and defense to watch for the Bills?

Gabe Davis is the biggest X-Factor on offense. If he can consistently be the player who found the end zone four times against the Kansas City Chiefs in a playoff game, there will truly be no receiving corps better than the one in Buffalo. His threat level can open up Stefon Diggs' game and the entire offense.

Von Miller is the biggest X-Factor on defense. It will be interesting to see how Miller's experience last year playing with the Rams will affect tonight's game. Obviously the Rams also know a lot about how to game plan around Miller by the same experience, but if the Bills can find a way to use this storyline to their advantage, tonight's game might not be as close as it should.

5. What is your prediction for the game?

The Bills will either win every game this season or lose very closely. I don't envision this team losing by more than two scores to anybody. However, this is one of the more difficult games on the schedule. It's really hard to pick against the Rams, who will raise their Super Bowl banner in SoFi Stadium before the game. If you take out that storyline and the fact that the game is in Los Angeles, I would take the Bills.

But I am siding with the Rams tonight. Rams 30, Bills 28 in an entertaining start to the season.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.