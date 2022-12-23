Rams Aaron Donald OUT vs. Broncos on Christmas; But For How Long?

Los Angeles Rams superstar defensive tackle Aaron Donald won't be taking the field on Christmas Day against the Denver Broncos, but what does his status look like for the rest of the season?

Los Angeles Rams star defensive tackle Aaron Donald has been ruled out for Sunday's Christmas Day game against the Denver Broncos due to a lingering ankle injury, LA coach Sean McVay said Friday.



McVay also said it's "unlikely," that the three-time Defensive Player of the Year will suit up again this season.

Donald, who was named to the Pro Bowl on Thursday, hasn't taken the field since a 26-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Nov. 27. He's still found production despite LA's struggles, as Donald has totaled 49 tackles, five sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and two passes defended.

While these are still solid numbers from the future Hall of Famer, it's not up to the standard he's used to.

McVay said Tuesday that the Rams would be taking everything "a week at a time," but it seems as if the inevitable has now come for LA's superstar in what has been a lost season.

"Obviously, Aaron's not on I.R.," McVay said. "But we are taking it a week at a time, and a lot of that entails, okay, what kind of progress is he making? Where is he at with that progress on the ankle? How's he feeling?"

The Rams (4-10) and Broncos (4-10) kickoff from SoFi Stadium on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. PT.

