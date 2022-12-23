'Russell's Russell': Could Rams vs. Broncos Be Wilson's Christmas Miracle?

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has arguably been one of the biggest disappointments in the league this season based on preseason expectations. But maybe a little Christmas magic can give him a boost on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Denver Broncos offense likely won’t be seeing any holiday miracles when they travel to SoFi Stadium to take on the Los Angeles Rams for a Christmas Day matchup on Sunday.

The same goes for Denver quarterback Russell Wilson, who has arguably been one of the biggest disappointments in the league this season based on preseason expectations. Headed into his first season as a Bronco, there were reasonable perceptions that Wilson could lead Denver back to its third Super Bowl appearance since 2014 due to the unprecedented success he had during an incredible career with the Seattle Seahawks.

Instead, the Broncos (4-10) are one of only five teams already eliminated from the postseason headed into Week 16 behind a league-worst 15.6 points per game on offense.

But Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris is too experienced to care about the negative notion that's been built around Wilson this season. He still sees the same Russell Wilson that has been shredding the league for nearly a decade

“Russell's Russell, they're just not clicking in all cylinders," Morris said. "The league is so funny, man. You have good years, you have bad years, you have good games, you have bad games ... You just don't want that to be the week this week where he is able to get those things done.”

It's the NFL, and Morris obviously isn't planning on underestimating any opponent, especially given the fair share of struggles the Rams have sustained this season.

"It just hasn't gone their way," Morris said. "They're (in) very similar circumstances I guess to us when it comes to not getting some stuff done that you got to get it done in those critical situations."

But the stats often tell a story, and Wilson is on pace for career-low numbers this season. With three games left in the season, he has just 11 passing touchdowns and, as it stands, a career-low 60.4 completion percentage.



Known as being a dual-threat play-maker that eludes pass-rush pressure with ease, Wilson has taken 43 sacks in 12 games, which is second-most in the league. This total is trending toward being a career-high mark as well.

Still, facing a quarterback who has established himself as one of the better scramblers in recent memory is reason enough for Morris to remain concerned.

"He's very mobile with his feet," Morris said. "He still can throw the ball down the field really well. He gets the ball out of his hand very quickly. He's able to do some of those things and he makes plays up sometimes and he's able to make plays happen that way."

With no first-round draft capitol for the upcoming offseason, the Rams and Broncos are essentially playing for pride and bragging rights. But the Rams allowing Wilson to get it going on their home turf would be Christmas sin worthy of a stocking full of coal.