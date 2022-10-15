Rams Trade for Christian McCaffrey - Or Similar Idea - to Replace Cam Akers? Coach Sean McVay's Vague Answer

From what we are gathering, running back Cam Akers not playing for the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday is less of a "personal matter'' and more of a "football issue.''

And it is leading to questions being posed to head coach Sean McVay about the future of Akers in L.A. ... and about the possibility of the "go-for-it'' defending champs trying to acquire big-time help at the position.

McVay was asked this weekend if, in the wake of the club "working through some things'' with the absent Akers, that means the Rams might be in the market for another running back?

“I don’t know,” McVay said. “I wouldn’t say 'no' ever. We’ll always explore options if we feel like there’s chances to upgrade.''

Hmm.

Well, among names on the NFL trade block - or at least the rumor-mill trade block - the upgrade of all upgrades happens to be this week's top challenge, as the Rams play Christian McCaffrey's Carolina Panthers.

The Panthers are 1-4 and have fired their coach and are rumored to be willing to part with the pricy, oft-injured, but brilliant 26-year-old McCaffrey.

It makes sense that McVay would say that a trade is "probably not something that’s at the forefront.'' Because of course it is not; it's Saturday. There is a game Sunday.

It also makes sense, at the moment, to not focus too much on lesser trade ideas - like a re-acquisition of Sony Michel, say.

Said McVay: "What I am excited about seeing is let’s see if we can go find a way to play some good football against what we know is going to be an incredibly tough opponent, see if we can get to 3-3, and then be able to take a step back and do a lot of things that give us a chance to really exhale, but also address who we’re getting back, what does that look like as it relates to trying to have the best plan for the remainder of the season that we’re guaranteed.

"Those are things that you want to just take it a step at a time, and that’s where my mindset is right now.”

McVay has talked about Akers lack of "urgency'' and Akers' usage has declined. The 2-3 Rams offense is stuck in a ditch, and Akers isn't doing enough ... or isn't capable of doing enough ... or isn't being allowed to do enough ... to fix it.

Is Akers still a viable option in Los Angeles’ backfield beyond this week's game against Carolina? Is a trade dump of a maybe-unhappy former second-round pick who is just 23 the right way to go? And if Akers goes ... can a big-name runner replace him?

"I don't know'' is the right answer on a Saturday. But on Monday, the Rams will need to formulate a more definitive replay.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.