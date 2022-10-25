What Kept Rams From Getting Christian McCaffrey?

One way or another, Christian McCaffrey was destined to play at SoFi Stadium on this coming Sunday afternoon.

According to a report from Albert Breer, the Los Angeles Rams' Rams' ultimately futile pursuit of the former Carolina Panthers star wasn't so far off from the eventual deal that put him in the red and gold of the San Francisco 49ers. McCaffrey made his 49er debut last weekend in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, one week before San Francisco faces Los Angeles in a divisional rematch in Inglewood on Sunday (1:25 p.m PT, Fox).

Breer's report hints that the Rams were apparently willing to revert to the "F Them Picks" method that previously netted them Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller en route to the Super Bowl. Los Angeles was ready to send over second, third, fourth, and fifth-round picks, and even a potential McCaffrey replacement in embattled current rusher Cam Akers. For reference, San Francisco was able to bring in McCaffrey for that very haul, minus the veteran compensation.

Alas, what appeared to do the Rams in was, ironically, a trade for another rusher. The Panthers, prepping for what appears to be a full embracing of a rebuild, were more interested in stocking their immediate draft cabinet, turning away from Los Angeles' offer because their fourth-rounder was set to be gleaned from the 2024 draft rather than next spring's: the Rams previously lost that day three choice in the late preseason trade that netted them Sony Michel for their championship run.

According to Breer, that was a "tiebreaker" for the Panthers, who now have seven picks in next year's draft, all coming within the first five rounds. Familiar connections between McCaffrey and San Francisco management also perhaps played a role: 49ers general manager John Lynch's nephew plays for McCaffrey's father and the elder Lynch's collegiate teammate Ed at Northern Colorado.

To close things out, Breer doesn't eliminate all hope for those hoping that the Rams (3-3) attempt to combat their early mediocrity with a trade: he hints that Los Angeles could show interest in pass rusher and former bearer of the blue and yellow Robert Quinn, though his Chicago Bears' victory over New England on Monday night could deliver a bit of a blow to that prospect.

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffJMags

