Rams vs. Broncos Week 3 Preseason: 3 Bold Predictions

The Los Angeles Rams have hit the road and will face off in the preseason finale against the Denver Broncos on Saturday, August 28 at 6:05 P.M. PT at Empower Field at Mile High.

Teams must make roster cuts ahead of Tuesday's deadline, marking 53 players on each roster. Therefore, this will be the last contest players will have in order to plead their case to the coaching staff that they belong on the roster ahead of Week 1.

Here are three bold predictions ahead of the Rams vs. Broncos preseason matchup:

Prediction No. 1: Bryce Perkins cements himself on the 53-man roster

Perkins has been everything you'd want and more from a third-string quarterback in the preseason. He's flashed the ability to threaten teams in a multitude of ways, displaying his profound running ability that coincides with his potential as a passer.

Perkins, the undrafted signal-caller out of Virginia, has already edged his way past Devlin 'Duck' Hodges as the Rams have released Perkins' competition for the third quarterback spot last week. But will the Rams keep three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster?

Perhaps if they have to. Perkins has played so well through two preseason games that he likely wouldn’t last on a practice squad without a team claiming him. And if he puts together yet another noteworthy game against the Broncos in the preseason finale, that will presumably leave the Rams with no other choice but to keep him on the final 53.

Prediction No. 2: J.J. Koski finds the end zone

The Rams wide receiver group is arguably the deepest position on the team’s roster. Therefore, it’s going to be difficult for Koski to crack the 53-man roster when the Rams break camp.

However, Koski is doing everything in his power to make the decision for the Rams’ staff a difficult one. Last week, Koski led the team with 61 yards on eight catches. Koski has been the Rams' best receiver based on his final stat lines throughout the preseason. He isn't the flashiest pass catcher but nonetheless, Koski has found ways to get open and move the chains.

He still hasn't recorded a touchdown, however. But with his high volume of targets paired with his knack to break free, I predict Koski will record his first touchdown in Denver.

Prediction No. 3: Rams defense records two interceptions

The Rams' defense ended the 2020 season as the No. 1 unit in the NFL. While the preseason hasn't fared any of the team's starters, the second and third units have forced two interceptions and one forced fumble through two games.

In the final preseason contest, the defense is bound to display a steady dose of youth. With rookies emerging and others putting up a fight in an effort to reserve a roster spot ahead of the regular season, the Rams have what it takes to shine on defense this weekend.

To cap off the preseason slate, I predict the Rams' secondary will pick off the Broncos twice.

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.