Rams vs. Broncos Preseason Preview: 3 Storylines to Follow

What are the main storylines ahead of the Rams vs. Broncos preseason matchup?

The Rams now have two preseason games behind them and roster cuts for the 53-man deadline are approaching.

Coaches have now had an abundance of snaps to evaluate in practices and game-like settings to go off of. And on Saturday, players will have one last chance to prove they deserve a spot on the 53-man roster in the preseason finale.

Here are three storylines to watch as the Rams prepare for Saturday's contest:

1. Will Bryce Perkins leave the Rams with no choice but to keep him on the 53-man roster?

Quarterback Bryce Perkins has stole the show in the Rams' first two preseason games. The team has already parted ways with his competition, Devlin 'Duck' Hodges, meaning if the Rams decide to keep three quarterbacks as the team breaks camp, the QB3 spot belongs to Perkins.

However, many teams around the league have recently gone to keeping two quarterbacks on their roster. While Perkins has showed out in his first two looks in live action, he'll need to put together another noteworthy performance to give the Rams no other choice but to keep him on the final 53.

Last week, Perkins played all four quarters against the Raiders, going 26-of-39 with 208 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. A similar performance just may lock him in for 2021.

2. How will the punter battle shake out?

The Rams have two quality punters in training camp: Johnny Hekker, the longest-tenured member of the team, and Corey Bojorquez, last year's leader in yardage per punt.

General manager Les Snead and coach Sean McVay have both been questioned about the team's punter situation at their media availabilities in recent days, and neither of thee two had a definitive answer on which direction the team is leaning toward regarding the two punters.

Hekker is currently on the COVID-19/Reserve List, while Bojorquez was just activated on Tuesday. Bojorquez will handle the punting duties on Saturday in Denver as he looks to give the Rams' staff one last observation on why he can serve as the Rams' punter in 2021.

3. Where do things stand with the Rams running back group?

The Rams got a taste of what life could be like without running back Darrell Henderson Jr. after he suffered a minor thumb injury that left him sidelined in practice. As a result, it prompted the Rams to engage in trade talks and ultimately acquire running back Sony Michel from the New England Patriots.

So what does that mean for the rest of the pack? The Rams have said encouraging things about Xavier Jones and Jake Funk, but what does the new acquisition of Michel mean for them?

The Rams will continue to evaluate the rest of their rushers that will serve as depth behind Michel and Henderson in the final preseason contest.

Preseason Records: Broncos (2-0) vs. Rams (0-2)

Odds: Rams -7 (-115)

Stat: The Rams have sat more players in preseason play than any other team.

Keep An Eye On: How do the rookies fare? The Rams had a steady dose of rookies shine last Saturday, featuring Landen Akers, Tutu Atwell and Jacob Harris.

Rams' Key To Victory: The Rams will go as far as Perkins leads the offense in the preseason finale.

Date/Time: Saturday, Aug. 28 at 6:05 PM (PT)

Location: Empower Field at Mile High (Denver, Co.)

TV: FOX

Streaming: FuboTV

Radio: 93.1 JACK FM

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.