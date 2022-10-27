'Stressed the F*** Out!': Rams' John Wolford Gives Fans Insight on Life of NFL QB

Los Angeles Rams backup quarterback John Wolford apparently had some extra time on his hands during LA's bye week following a 24-10 win over the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 16.

In an op-ed Wolford did with The Athletic that was released Wednesday, he went into detail about what his daily routine is like during the season.

And apparently, even as an NFL backup, Wolford has his fair share of hair-pulling moments.

"It’s not a Wednesday unless you’re stressed the f*** out," Wolford writes.

One look at Wolford's routine makes the average fan realize how difficult it is to be an NFL quarterback, regardless of where you’re at on the depth chart.

He gets up at around 5:45 - 6:15 a.m. on a given Tuesday. On the drive to the practice facility, he listens to voice memos of play calls he recorded the previous night so that he can better remember them.

Here's an example of one play call Wolford chose to share:

“Lense to Deuce Rt Claw Z Short Lander Z Strong X Revo Z Lockback (can) 2 Jet Z-Monday Astro Read Alert Money Deacon Flow F Panama On the Omaha."

This is just one play in a Sean McVay-led offense that is filled with hundreds more just like it. Wolford says the "can" is an audible option, something that can often make the play more complicated if he has to adjust to what the defense presents.



"When you rattle off a long play call with a complicated “can,” break the huddle, diagnose the defense and audible the play, you feel like Alan from “The Hangover” when he’s counting cards," Wolford writes. "Your mind is absolutely spinning, but when you get it right and hit blackjack (throw a 60-yard bomb), it’s incredibly exhilarating."

Throughout the rest of the morning, Wolford reviews notes, defensive personnel and works on his throwing mobility before attending quarterback meetings at 8 a.m., the time that many people are just getting out of bed.

Wolford then does his quarterback-centric lifts with LA's starting signal-caller Matthew Stafford before sitting through offensive meetings and walk-throughs before lunch at around 1:15 p.m. Even during his lunch break, he's still reviewing play calls.

After lunch and before the team's late afternoon practice, Wolford goes through what he calls a pre-throw routine, prepping his arm and upper body for wear and tear it'll go through as he consistently slings the ball during practice.

Writes Wolford: "This is a routine that preps and primes all the body tissues associated with throwing. The purpose of having a detailed pre-throw routine is to:

1. Induce blood flow through the body and rotator cuff to prepare for high-velocity throwing.

2. Ensure my throwing motion is properly sequenced.

3. Ramp up my nervous system to feel fresh on the practice field."

Again, Wolford is unlikely to take game reps but is staying 110 percent ready in the event that he'll have to enter for an injured Stafford.

After practice, he does a post-throwing routine before doing some third-down film study. He leaves the facility at around 6 before picking up some food on his way home.

The work doesn't stop once he walks through the front door.

Wolford then continues reviewing play calls during or after dinner before more arm exercises. He's set for bed at around 9 p.m. before waking up and doing it all over again.

"Lights out around 9 p.m. if all goes to plan, as I aim to get 8 1/2 hours of sleep," Wolford writes. "Matthew Walker’s book, “Why We Sleep,” sold me on this, and with the physical and mental demands of a “stressed the f— out” Wednesday, I am knocked out 30 seconds after turning off the lights."

The Rams host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at 1:25 p.m. PT. Seeing the field would likely be the last thing Wolford would want since it would mean an injury to Stafford has occurred. But if worst comes to worst, his rigorous routine has him prepared.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want to see the Champs? Get your L.A. RAMS game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.