September 1, 2021
Chiefs to Sign Former Rams LB Christian Rozeboom

The Chiefs are singing a linebacker the Rams recently cut ahead of yesterday’s roster cut deadline.
The Los Angeles Rams had just one player claimed via waivers but that means the next battle becomes which players are added to the practice squad. 

Rams linebacker Christian Rozeboom, who was released ahead of yesterday’s roster cutdown, is signing with the Kansas City Chiefs as a member of their practice squad, according to Herbie Teope of the KC Star.  

The move can’t be made official until 1 p.m. PT today.

The inside linebacker position was going to be an uphill battle to climb in order to make the active roster. Although, Rozeboom seemed like a player who the Rams ideally would’ve liked to have back on their practice squad with multiple linebackers nearing the end of their current contracts.

Most notably, Rozeboom registered an interception in the preseason finale against the Denver Broncos. He's shown potential during training camp and the limited game experience he saw in preseason play, making him an attractive option for opposing teams.

Rozeboom signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of South Dakota State. He'll now get a fresh start in the AFC West as he looks to eventually crack the Chiefs' roster at some point.

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.

