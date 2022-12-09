Baker Mayfield Steals Show But Rams Defense Comes Up Big in Win vs. Raiders

The Los Angeles Rams stole a game and ended their six-game losing streak on Thursday night at SoFi Stadium, as newly-acquired quarterback Baker Mayfield led a game-winning drive to stun the Las Vegas Raiders with a 17-16 win.

But on a night where Mayfield and the offense were unable to finish drives until the end of the fourth quarter, it was the defense -- even without star defensive lineman Aaron Donald -- that gave the Rams a glimmer of hope late in a game that could've easily turned into a blowout.

As the Rams trailed 16-10 with 3:19 left in the fourth, the Raiders had the ball and a chance to seal the game with a few first downs. But on an ensuing 3rd and 1, the Rams held strong against Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, who entered the game as the NFL's leading rusher, to force a punt and get possession back.

"I can't say enough about the defense to get the stop to even allow the offense to be able to get back out on the field," Rams coach Sean McVay said.

LA gave up a touchdown on the first drive of the game, as Jacobs found his way into the end zone to give Vegas a 7-0 lead.

It turned out to be the only touchdown the Raiders would score all night. Their next two drives of the first half did net a pair of field goals, and they nearly got into the end zone for the second time right before the half after a 10-play, 75-yard drive.

Yet, it was arguably the defensive play of the night that, in hindsight, helped keep the Rams in striking distance the rest of the way. With under a minute left in the half, LA linebacker Ernest Jones made an acrobatic one-handed interception in the end zone off of a questionable pass into coverage from Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. Las Vegas had driven 73 yards down to the LA 10-yard line all just to come away with nothing.

The takeaway allowed the Rams to cut their losses and trot into the locker room down 13-3. Looking back, it was a game-changing turnover that heavily impacted the final score.

"That was a huge play," McVay said of Jones' pick. "To be able to prevent them from getting any points right there, especially when points were at a premium tonight. It was a big-time play from Ernest Jones."



The Rams' defense seized this momentum and ran with it in the second half, surrendering just three points while forcing a trio of three-and-outs, none more important than the final one.

LA held Jacobs to his lowest rushing total (99 yards) in three games and allowed Carr to complete just 11 passes, only two of which came in the second half.

Rams star linebacker Bobby Wagner also came away with a season-high 14 total tackles, as he was instrumental in helping limit Jacobs and the Vegas rushing attack in the final 30 minutes.

It was fitting that the last meaningful play of the game before the final kneel-down was another big one from the defense, as an interception from safety Taylor Rapp sealed the remarkable win for LA.

