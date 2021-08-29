Los Angeles Rams' 53-Man Roster Projection

Preseason football has come and gone, and that means the Los Angeles Rams' next game actually counts against their record.

Before Tuesday's deadline, NFL clubs must cut down their roster to 53 players as team's break training camp.

This is the time each year that coaches have some of the hardest decisions to make based on the performance of players from training camp and the preseason. Some will stick around, while others will be released in hope of eventually being picked up by another team.

Here is our final Rams' 53-man roster projection:

Quarterbacks (3): Matthew Stafford, John Wolford, Bryce Perkins

Running Backs (4): Darrell Henderson, Sony Michel, Jake Funk, Xavier Jones

Wide Receivers (5): Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp, DeSean Jackson, Van Jefferson, Tutu Atwell

Tight Ends (4): Tyler Higbee, Jacob Harris, Johnny Mundt, Brycen Hopkins

Offensive Line (9): Andrew Whitworth, David Edwards, Brian Allen, Austin Corbett, Rob Havenstein, Joe Noteboom, Tremayne Anchrum, Chandler Brewer, Bobby Evans

Defensive Line (6): Aaron Donald, Sebation Joseph-Day, A'Shawn Robinson, Greg Gaines, Bobby Brown III, Michael Hoecht

Outside Linebacker (6): Leonard Floyd, Justin Hollins, Terrell Lewis, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, Justin Lawler, Chris Garrett,

Inside Linebacker (4): Kenny Young, Troy Reeder, Ernest Jones, Travin Howard

Cornerback (4): Jalen Ramsey, Darious Williams, David Long Jr., Robert Rochell

Safety (5): Jordan Fuller, Terrell Burgess, Taylor Rapp, Nick Scott, J.R. Reed

Kicker, Punter, Long Snapper (3): Matt Gay, Corey Bojorquez, Matthew Orzech

*Based on the severity of Robinson and Okoronkwo's injuries, they could miss some time which could open up a few additional spots.

Ultimately, deciding who belongs and who doesn't is extremely difficult. Players battled for over a month of training camp practices, joint practices with opposing teams and preseason contests.

In what is beginning to be a trend of the old, the Rams may keep three quarterbacks as Perkins has done enough to land on the 53-man roster. He's shown poise in the pocket, paired with his dual-threat ability, giving the Rams a jolt among one of their reserve quarterback options.

The running back group was the most inciting storyline to follow throughout training camp. When it's all said and done, keeping four is probably the best method as there will be a learning curve for Michel before he gets his feet under him.

At outside linebacker, Justin Lawler and Chris Garrett flashed in the preseason, providing the Rams will some intriguing depth. It looks like they could keep up to six at that position.

At safety, the Rams have a surplus of players that are largely inexperienced. However, with a rotation of guys into the fold, they may be able to make up for things they lost with the departure of John Johnson III and Troy Hill this offseason.

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.