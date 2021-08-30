Will Rams GM Les Snead Explore Trades Ahead of Final Roster Cuts?

With rosters being shortened to 53 players, will Rams general manager Les Snead explore trades?

NFL teams have begun trimming their rosters ahead of Tuesday’s cut down deadline at 1 p.m. PT. While many players will be placed on waivers and others released outright, another option is inquiring with opposing teams regarding trade interest.

Rams general manager Les Snead is no stranger to negotiating a trade. He pulled off the biggest trade of the offseason, acquiring quarterback Matthew Stafford. Meanwhile, Snead recently traded for running back Sony Michel from the New England Patriots last Wednesday, giving the Rams an intriguing one-two punch alongside Darrell Henderson Jr.

Snead has shown the aggressive nature to go out and get players via trade. However this time around, Snead might be in business to reverse course and send players of his own elsewhere in an effort to obtain future draft picks.

On Monday, Sports Illustrated's Senior NFL Reporter Albert Breer said in his MMQB column that Rams linebacker Micah Kiser could be on the move.

Breer stated the following:

And Cleveland would be a third team where you can find a linebacker. Mack Wilson, who’s been up and down, is a name the Browns have taken calls on. The Rams (Micah Kiser) and Cowboys (Jaylon Smith) are two other teams that could deal a linebacker.

The Rams have a cluttered group at linebacker with a good amount of depth. Currently, the Rams could use additional draft picks as they've mortgaged considerable draft capital to acquire the combination of Stafford and Michel this offseason.

Another intriguing player who could garner trade interest is longtime Rams punter Johnny Hekker. The Rams brought Corey Bojorquez into training camp and he's impressed to such a great extend that Hekker could be on his way out.

According to a report in Dallas, a possible reunion between Hekker and former special teams coordinator John Fassel is in the cards if Los Angeles parts ways with their longest-tenured member of the Rams.

If interest is indeed warranted from the Cowboys, perhaps Snead may work the phones and see if Hekker could presumably bring back draft compensation in return.

Snead and coach Sean McVay will have their hands full as they attempt to bring their roster down to 53 players ahead of the Week 1 opener.

