Report: Rams Will Keep Three Quarterbacks on 53-Man Roster

Per a report, the Rams will keep three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster.

The Los Angeles Rams have had an ongoing evaluation regarding their backup quarterbacks, featuring Bryce Perkins and Devlin 'Duck' Hodges. Ultimately, Perkins beat out Hodges after the former Steelers quarterback was released after the second preseason game.

But would the Rams keep Perkins in addition to Matthew Stafford and John Wolford? Perkins did everything in his will during the preseason to plead his case and according to Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic, the Rams have decided to keep three quarterbacks, meaning Perkins has made the 53-man roster.

Perkins showed out in the preseason, displaying confidence in his ability to stay calm and collective while showing off his arm and dual-threat running attack.

The Rams got a taste of what it’s like to rely on a backup quarterback once last year. And by entering the 2021 season with two backups, they'll now have options if that scenario were to present itself once more.

The quarterback room will presumably go Stafford, Wolford and Perkins in order. However, if Perkins continues to impress throughout the year, perhaps he could pass Wolford for the second quarterback spot.

The Rams will kick off Week 1 of the regular season on Sunday, Sept. 12 against the Chicago Bears where Stafford will take his first snap in a game since joining his new team.