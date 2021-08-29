Rams Camp: Did Corey Bojorquez Win the Punting Job vs. Broncos?

The Rams have a punter battle on their hands and a decision will have to be made before Tuesday's roster cutdown.

The Rams entered training camp with Johnny Hekker and Corey Bojorquez as the team's punters, and the battle for which player remains on the 53-man roster has heated up.

Hekker missed his second-straight preseason game on the COVID-19/Reserve list. Meanwhile, Bojorquez was sensational in the preseason finale against the Denver Broncos on Saturday night.

Bojorquez hit the field for five punt attempts, pinning Denver on their own 1-yard line twice. Also, two of his punts traveled an overwhelming 67 yards and 70 yards. I guess cementing your final impression on the coaching staff ahead of roster cuts at Mile High wasn't the worst thing for Bojorquez.

“Corey came out here and did an excellent job," McVay said after Saturday's 17-12 loss to the Broncos.

Bojorquez averaged 55.4 yards per punt, marking a higher number than his NFL-leading 50.8-yard punt average last season as a member of the Buffalo Bills.

“Really pleased with him," McVay said. "He had a good look in his eye and I thought he did an excellent job tonight."

If the Rams part ways with Hekker, they can save $3.75 million. That includes if they release or trade him, which in theory the Rams could receive a late-round draft pick in return for the All-Pro punter.

For Hekker's sake of things, he wasn't able to compete for the punting spot like he had hoped as a result of landing on the COVID-19/Reserve list. The fact that the team hasn't seen Hekker punt in the last two preseason games largely swings in favor of Bojorquez securing the punting job.

Hekker has been with the Rams for his entire career, dating back to St. Louis in 2012 when he got his start. Since then, Hekker has been named a four-time All-Pro and awarded to the 2010s All-Decade Team.

NFL rosters have to be cut down to 53 players by Tuesday, so Hekker could be released or traded in the event that the Rams' staff are confident in Bojorquez being the guy moving forward.

Continue Reading:

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.