Could the Los Angeles Rams trade stars Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey and Leonard Floyd? One ESPN insider believes the idea gives Los Angeles "something to think about."

The Los Angeles Rams are in a peculiar position, just one year removed from a Super Bowl title but fresh off a 5-12 season and currently sit some $14 million over the salary cap.

As a result, Rams general manager Les Snead has acknowledged the need to "remodel" - not rebuild - the roster ... which could include trading several big-name players.

According to ESPN, quarterback Matthew Stafford and receiver Cooper Kupp "aren't going anywhere" - but defensive tackle Aaron Donald, outside linebacker Leonard Floyd and cornerback Jalen Ramsey give Los Angeles "something to think about."

Stafford, Kupp, Donald and Ramsey were the faces of the Rams' Super Bowl run and are considered among the best players at their position ... when healthy - which wasn't the case for the first three this past season.

Losing Floyd would also be a considerable blow, as his nine sacks led the Rams and he was tied for the team lead in tackles for loss with 10.

But of these five, one particularly stood out as a possible trade candidate to an anonymous AFC personnel director.

"(Ramsey) is one I think the Rams will at least explore (moving)," the personnel director told ESPN. "He's still a top guy, but the play has fallen off a little bit and (he) could use a change of scenery."

Ramsey, 28, didn't record either a Pro Bowl or an All-Pro nod for the first time since his rookie year (2016), logging four interceptions and 18 passes defended across 17 games, all starts.

He recently hinted at a potential departure, tweeting "if that's the end, I went out with a BANG!"

While moving on from stars is never easy, it might just be the only option for Snead and the Rams moving forward, an unfortunate side effect of the aggressive moves that ultimately netted the team's second Super Bowl title.

But that was then, and this is now - the harsh reality that Los Angeles needs to get under the salary cap in order to field a team and try to get back to the postseason again next year.

And that, on many fronts, gives the Rams "something to think about."

