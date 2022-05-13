Rams NFL Schedule Release: All 17 Game Dates & Times

A complete look at the 2022-2023 schedule for the Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams' path to repeat Super Bowl championships won't be an easy one.

LA has the league's toughest strength of schedule based on opponent 2021-2022 win percentage (.567).

Aside from two meetings apiece with the Seattle Seahawks, Arizona Cardinals, and San Francisco 49ers, the Rams will have tough matchups with teams like the Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and more.

USA Today Sports Matthew Stafford and Cam Akers Aaron Donald and Sean McVay Cooper Kupp

The defending champs will likely have a target on their backs for the entirety of the season. And with the official release of the 2022-2023 NFL schedule release Thursday at 5 p.m. P.T on NFL Network, the Rams now know when they'll face each of their opponents.

Here's the entire 2022-2023 schedule for the Los Angeles Rams:

Rams PR

Week 1: Los Angeles Rams vs. Buffalo Bills, Thursday, Sept. 8 at 5:20 PM on NBC

Week 2: Los Angeles Rams vs. Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Sept. 18 at 1:05 PM on FOX

Week 3: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Sept. 25 at 1:25 PM on FOX

Week 4: Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers, Monday, Oct. 3 at 5:15 PM on ESPN

Week 5: Los Angeles Rams vs. Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Oct. 9 at 1:25 PM on FOX

Week 6: Los Angeles Rams vs. Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 16 at 1:05 PM on FOX

Week 7: BYE

Week 8: Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Oct. 30 at 1:25 PM on FOX

Week 9: Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Nov. 6 at 1:25 PM on CBS

Week 10: Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Nov. 13 at 1:25 PM on Fox

Week 11: Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Nov. 20 at 10 AM on FOX

Week 12: Los Angeles Rams at Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Nov. 27 at 1:25 PM on FOX

Week 13: Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Dec. 4 at 1:05 PM on FOX

Week 14: Los Angeles Rams vs. Las Vegas Rams, Thursday, Dec. 8 at 5:15 PM on Prime Video

Week 15: Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers, Monday, Dec. 19 at 5:15 PM on ESPN

Week 16: Los Angeles Rams vs. Denver Broncos, Sunday, Dec. 25 at 1:30 p.m. P.T

Week 17: Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Jan. 1 at 5:20 PM on NBC

Week 18: Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks, Jan. 7/8, TBD

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.