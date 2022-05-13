Rams NFL Schedule Release: All 17 Game Dates & Times
The Los Angeles Rams' path to repeat Super Bowl championships won't be an easy one.
LA has the league's toughest strength of schedule based on opponent 2021-2022 win percentage (.567).
Aside from two meetings apiece with the Seattle Seahawks, Arizona Cardinals, and San Francisco 49ers, the Rams will have tough matchups with teams like the Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and more.
The defending champs will likely have a target on their backs for the entirety of the season. And with the official release of the 2022-2023 NFL schedule release Thursday at 5 p.m. P.T on NFL Network, the Rams now know when they'll face each of their opponents.
Here's the entire 2022-2023 schedule for the Los Angeles Rams:
Week 1: Los Angeles Rams vs. Buffalo Bills, Thursday, Sept. 8 at 5:20 PM on NBC
Week 2: Los Angeles Rams vs. Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Sept. 18 at 1:05 PM on FOX
Week 3: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Sept. 25 at 1:25 PM on FOX
Week 4: Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers, Monday, Oct. 3 at 5:15 PM on ESPN
Week 5: Los Angeles Rams vs. Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Oct. 9 at 1:25 PM on FOX
Week 6: Los Angeles Rams vs. Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 16 at 1:05 PM on FOX
Week 7: BYE
Week 8: Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Oct. 30 at 1:25 PM on FOX
Week 9: Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Nov. 6 at 1:25 PM on CBS
Week 10: Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Nov. 13 at 1:25 PM on Fox
Week 11: Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Nov. 20 at 10 AM on FOX
Week 12: Los Angeles Rams at Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Nov. 27 at 1:25 PM on FOX
Week 13: Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Dec. 4 at 1:05 PM on FOX
Week 14: Los Angeles Rams vs. Las Vegas Rams, Thursday, Dec. 8 at 5:15 PM on Prime Video
Week 15: Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers, Monday, Dec. 19 at 5:15 PM on ESPN
Week 16: Los Angeles Rams vs. Denver Broncos, Sunday, Dec. 25 at 1:30 p.m. P.T
Week 17: Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Jan. 1 at 5:20 PM on NBC
Week 18: Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks, Jan. 7/8, TBD
