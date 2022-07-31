Sean McVay Details How WR Allen Robinson Will Improve Rams' Red Zone Offense

You can never have too much talent on your roster, especially in the NFL where anything can happen on any given Sunday. The more loaded your roster is with talent, the better your chances of claiming the Lombardi Trophy.

The Los Angeles Rams are a prime example of this, as, despite their victory in Super Bowl LVI, they retooled the roster again this offseason. They added receiver Allen Robinson to an already stacked offensive lineup to work alongside superstar receiver Cooper Kupp.

However, while Robinson might be destined for the best season of his career with quarterback Matthew Stafford throwing to him, he could see himself becoming a major red zone threat for Stafford.

From 2018-2021, Robinson has been dangerous in the red zone for the Chicago Bears. He brought in 29 catches on 57 targets for 224 yards and 13 touchdowns, allowing Rams' coach Sean McVay to add another wrinkle to the offense this season.

“I think just being able to get him those targets. He can really run a bunch of different types of routes down there," McVay said. "You saw there was a great job. Matthew kind of working through a progression … big, strong physical guy working across the back of the end zone."

"You talk about big catch radius where it doesn't even feel like he has to leave the ground to really be kind of right at that goal post. The aggressive hands, all the things that you really want to be able to see from a receiver."

Robinson's ability to go get anything will suit Stafford well in the red zone, especially as the receiver pairs with Kupp. Kupp was the best red zone receiver in 2021, leading the NFL with 27 receptions on 38 targets for 209 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Adding Robinson to the mix will make the Rams' offense even deadlier, as McVay will have a field day scheming open red zone looks for him and Kupp. As they look to repeat as Super Bowl champions, possessing multiple red zone threats will make life that much easier and their offense more potent.

